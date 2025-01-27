Liberia: Suspended CBL Governor Tarlue Withdraws Lawsuit Against Government After Allegedly Receiving U.S.$375,000 Settlement

Monrovia — J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr., the suspended Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), has voluntarily withdrawn his lawsuit against the Government of Liberia following a financial settlement reportedly worth $375,000.

Sources close to Tarlue have confirmed that he accepted the settlement, which also includes additional unspecified benefits, in exchange for discontinuing his legal challenge against his suspension from office.

Tarlue had filed a petition for a writ of prohibition, contesting his removal from the Central Bank. He initially argued that the suspension was unlawful and politically motivated, claiming that the government's actions were unconstitutional.

Given Tarlue's central role in managing the country's financial sector, the case attracted considerable attention both domestically and internationally.

However, instead of continuing with the lawsuit, Tarlue and the government reportedly reached an agreement through a joint stipulation.

The agreement stipulates that the petition was voluntarily discontinued with prejudice, meaning that the case has been officially closed with no possibility of it being reopened in the future.

As part of the settlement, the court proceedings were resolved without the imposition of costs on either party, and Tarlue agreed to settle any outstanding fees owed to the Clerk of Court.

The settlement brings a swift resolution to the legal dispute, which had become a high-profile issue in Liberian politics and governance.

The decision to accept the settlement and withdraw the case follows the reported payment of $375,000, raising questions about the use of financial settlements to resolve high-stakes legal disputes within Liberia's public sector.

A Notice of Voluntary Discontinuance was submitted to the Supreme Court and signed by Tarlue's legal counsel, Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and representatives from the Ministry of Justice, including Liberia's Attorney General, Hon. N. Oswald Tweh. The stipulation was approved by Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, officially bringing an end to the legal proceedings.

While the settlement marks the end of a contentious chapter for the Central Bank, it raises ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in the country's leadership, particularly in light of the alleged $375,000 payment.