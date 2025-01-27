Liberia: NEC Budget Director Passes Away in Tragic Accident

Monrovia — Madam Marlene Wogbeh, the Director of Budget and Finance at the National Elections Commission (NEC), has tragically passed away following a fatal car accident along the Bong-Nimba highway. She was en route to Ganta to attend a church convention.

According to reports, Madam Wogbeh was traveling in an NEC-assigned vehicle, bearing license plate number 6842, when the accident occurred near Bella, the last town in Bong County bordering Nimba County. The vehicle veered off the road at high speed and was found in the nearby bush. Despite efforts to rescue her, she was pronounced dead at the United Methodist Hospital in Ganta.

Wesseh A. Wesseh, NEC's Director of Political Affairs, confirmed hearing about the tragic incident, describing it as devastating for the Commission. "I am not speaking on behalf of NEC or Madam Wogbeh's family, but this is heartbreaking. A colleague at NEC shared the news with me, and it has left many of us in tears," Wesseh said.

Madam Wogbeh had dedicated over a decade of her career to the NEC, where she played a pivotal role in the Budget and Finance Office. She was also an active member of her church and was traveling to Ganta to attend the Ladies Auxiliary Convention of the Knights of St. John, where she served as a senior finance officer for the "Supreme Ladies."

Just weeks before her passing, Madam Wogbeh was involved in a publicized incident where security officers at the NEC headquarters searched a box she was carrying, suspecting it contained smuggled financial documents. The contents were later revealed to be church-related materials, including receipts and record books. Madam Wogbeh expressed gratitude to the media for clearing her name after the misunderstanding, admitting that the ordeal had been stressful.

Her tragic death has reignited discussions among NEC staff about the lack of employee benefits, including life insurance. "When an employee dies, their family only receives three months' salary as compensation. There's no additional support, which is why we've been calling for reforms," an NEC staff member disclosed.