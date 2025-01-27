Liberia: Govt Loses U.S.$1.5m Over House Payroll Discrepancies

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has revealed payroll discrepancies in the House of Representatives, costing the government an estimated US$1.5 million, during the tenure of former Speaker Fonati Koffa and Marvin Cole's leadership as Chair of the House's Rules, Order, and Administration Committee.

A letter from the CSA, read during the House regular sitting on January 21, outlined significant irregularities, including staff duplications across central and supplementary payrolls. These violations contravene the National Remuneration Standardization Act of 2019, which mandates a unified payroll system to prevent waste and ensure compliance with the Liberia Revenue Code.

CSA Director General Josiah Joekai stated in the letter, "This analysis shows the government is losing over US$1.5 million due to these discrepancies." The CSA's findings flagged specific cases, such as Chambiyor Bridges and Augustine Nimely, who were listed on both payrolls and received multiple salaries for similar roles.

The report has sparked a storm in the Legislature, with critics questioning how these irregularities persisted under Speaker Koffa's administration and why Marvin Cole's Rules, Order, and Administration Committee failed to identify and address the payroll flaws. "The issue reflects systemic negligence and poor oversight," one lawmaker stated.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah intervened during heated debates as some lawmakers demanded full transparency and accountability for past and present leadership. Others warned against politicizing the issue.

The CSA urged immediate action, recommending comprehensive audits, removal of duplicate entries, and strict enforcement of the 2019 Act. "Addressing these issues is crucial to safeguarding public resources and restoring public confidence," Joe-Kai emphasized.