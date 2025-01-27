Nigeria: Tinubu Condoles With Makinde Over Brother's Death

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the death of his elder brother, saying that he (Tinubu) stood with him during his period of grief.

President Tinubu, in a condolence message personally signed by him, said the sad moment was a reminder of the importance of family, unity, and love values that the Makinde family had always exemplified.

The President said his thoughts and prayers were with the governor, assuring Makinde of his unwavering support and assistance during the difficult time.

The letter read in part: "Dear Governor Makinde, with a heavy heart, I extend my deepest sympathies to you, your family, and the people of Oyo State on the passing of your beloved elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

"The loss of a loved one, especially a cherished elder brother, is a profound sorrow.

"In this time of mourning, I want you to know that I, along with many others, stand with you and your family. We pray for strength and comfort as you navigate this irreplaceable loss. I hope you find comfort in the memories you shared and the impact he had on those around him.

"This moment reminds us of the importance of family, unity, and love--values your family has always exemplified and we all hold dear. May these values strengthen you and your loved ones in this time of grief.

"I pray for the peaceful repose of Engineer Sunday Makinde's soul and for the Almighty to grant you and your family the strength to navigate this challenging time.

"Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and that you are not alone in this period. You can count on my unwavering support and assistance during this difficult time."

Vanguard News