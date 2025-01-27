Nigeria: No, Nigeria's National Youth Service Corps Hasn't Asked Prospective Members to Follow Up On Call-Ups

IN SHORT: The National Youth Service Corps has denied claims that it has asked members who have not yet received call-up numbers to report to their nearest state secretariat. Ignore the claims that are making the rounds on social media in Nigeria.

Nigeria's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year national service for Nigerian graduates aged 30 years and under. Once you have registered, the NYSC will give you a call-up number.

This unique nine-digit number corresponds to the institution you graduated from and the date you enrolled for national service. Without the NYSC call-up number, you cannot print your call-up letter, which is essential for national service.

The NYSC runs its programme in batches, with corps members deployed at different times of the year. The standard NYSC schedule is March to May for Batch A, July to September for Batch B and October to December for Batch C. Each batch has two streams.

Registration for Batch C Stream II took place between 6 and 10 January 2025. Members should have already received their call-up number.

In this context, messages circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claim that the NYSC has asked corps members who have not yet received their call-up numbers to visit the NYSC state secretariat nearest to where they live.

One of the Facebook posts begins: "Dear Registered PCMs Awaiting Call-Up Numbers, based on the information gathered so far, PCMs can address their issues at the nearest NYSC State Secretariat.

PCM is a reference to prospective corps members.

The post continues: "Your details will be documented and forwarded to Abuja. If you are near any NYSC State Secretariat (not a Local Government Office), please visit them to log your complaint. Lot of call up number reflected after the requery at the state SECRETARIAT today."

But has the NYSC issued such a directive? We checked.

Instruction didn't come from NYSC

Scammers can capitalise on a communication gap between NYSC and its members. Fraudulent people may lurk around state secretariats to dupe people who are desperate to get hold of their call-up number at any cost.

NYSC members don't have to go to any state secretariat for their call-up number. They should exercise patience, the agency said.

On 14 January, the NYSC posted a message on its official X page, asking its members to disregard the message.

"The attention of Management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to misleading information being circulated by some mischief makers that Prospective Corps Members yet to be issued Call-Up-Numbers should proceed to the State Secretariats of the Scheme for this purpose.

"The general public is strongly advised to ignore such messages as they did not emanate from the Scheme and are untrue," the message reads

