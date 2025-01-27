South Africa: Anant Singh Appointed to WEF Global Arts and Culture Council

South African film producer, Anant Singh, has been appointed to the Global Arts and Culture Council (GACC).

This, at the GACC's inaugural meeting held at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The GACC was established in the context of the shifting world from an industrial era to a more intelligent and interconnected society, where the arts and culture sector is uniquely positioned to lead the way toward a unified and prosperous future.

In this moment of transformation, the GACC was launched with a distinguished group of visionary cultural leaders committed to harnessing creativity to shape the new age.

"Artists and the creative community around the world are the voice of the people and the custodians of humanity's storytelling. The Global Arts and Culture Council is vitally important in a fractious world where the voice and expressions of artists need to be heard in order to contribute to the dialogues of the journeys of millions of people.

"It was also a pleasure to attend the first plenary session of President Cyril Ramaphosa where he addressed the delegates in advance of the G20 Summit in South Africa in November. The G20 Summit presents an exceptional opportunity for us to showcase our remarkable country and its people to the world," Videovision Entertainment said on Monday.

On 23 January, Singh participated in a panel entitled "An Artist's Path Out of Injustice".

Singh is known for using the medium of film to speak out against the injustices of apartheid as well as significant social issues like HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence.

This year marks Singh's 25th consecutive attendance of the Annual Meeting since receiving the WEF's Crystal Award in 2001.