Liberia: China Assures Implementation of Focac & Arrest Agenda

Monrovia — The People's Republic of China has assured support for implementing the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the County Development Agenda (CDA).

The commitment came when the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia held a dinner reception on Friday, January 24, 2025, to celebrate the Chinese New Year Spring Festival.

During the celebration held in Congo Town, China also assured full implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China Africa Corporation Summit (FOCAC).

The Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese people. It symbolizes reunion and joy and carries the love and longing that every Chinese person has for their family and motherland.

However, last December, "Spring Festival, Social Practices of the Chinese People in Celebration of the Traditional New Year" was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The program was graced by the First Lady of Liberia, Madam Katumu Yarta Boakai, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby, President Pro-Temp Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and scores of government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

At the well-attended Chinese program, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Yin Chengwu, said China will continue to work together with Liberia to open up a brighter future for China-Liberia relations.

Amb. Yin disclosed that over the past year, the China-Liberia relations have developed at a high level, and Liberia has taken new steps in national development.

"We are willing to work with Liberia in line with President Xi Jinping's six propositions on modernization and ten partnership actions," Amb. Yin said.

According to him, they will continue to support each other's core interests and major concerns, enhancing coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

He assured Liberia that China will actively promote China-Liberia's practical cooperation to yield more fruitful results and continuously promote China-Liberia's strategic partnership to a new level.

The Chinese envoy lamented that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Liberia relations have become more mature and resilient.

He cited more active exchanges at all levels, more fruitful results in practical cooperation, and more people-to-people exchange.

At the same time, he noted that they have witnessed many exciting changes in Liberia with more shops being built, more roads have been improved, more projects have been implemented, more people have been settled, and more children have returned to school.

"I'm pleased to see that Liberia is changing for the better. I witnessed the tremendous efforts made by the Liberian people in their pursuit of a better life."

"I witnessed the relentless efforts of the Liberian government to drive social development. We should give them a warm round of applause," he noted.

On behalf of the Liberian government, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester M. Grigsby extolled the People's Republic of China for committing to support the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda.

He described China as a strategic partner that believes in shared cooperation, mutual benefits, and trust.

Minister Grigsby added that Liberia is grateful to have reactivated its diplomatic relations with both countries.