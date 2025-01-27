Liberia: LRA Celebrates 73rd International Customs Day

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) celebrated its 73rd International Customs Day on Friday, January 24, 2025, with a focus on strengthening national security, enhancing customs efficiency, and promoting economic growth.

The event, held under the theme, "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity," highlighted the agency's ongoing efforts to modernize customs services, secure borders, and bolster Liberia's position in global trade.

Speaking at the program, Saah Saamoi, Commissioner of the Department of Customs at the LRA, outlined the agency's significant strides in modernizing Liberia's customs operations.

He emphasized that the digital transformation of customs procedures is a vital step in improving efficiency and ensuring a smooth experience for both the public and private sectors.

"We are committed to creating a more efficient and transparent customs system. Our digital transformation will streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance revenue collection while minimizing corruption risks."

He added that automation is not only essential for speeding up trade but also for improving transparency, which will make Liberia more attractive to foreign investors and improve the country's competitive edge.

According to Saamoi, these reforms contribute directly to national security by creating a more secure framework for trade.

"Customs is not just about revenue collection; it is also about ensuring the security of our borders. As we improve our customs operations, we also ensure that Liberia remains a safe and secure nation."

Former Senator Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County, who served as guest speaker, underscored the critical role of customs in ensuring national prosperity and security.

He emphasized that Liberia's regional partnerships, particularly within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are essential for enhancing trade security and fostering economic growth.

"Customs plays a fundamental role in securing our nation and promoting the well-being of our citizens. It is vital not only for tax collection but for ensuring the safety and prosperity of our future", he said.

Gaye praised the LRA's leadership in spearheading customs reforms within ECOWAS and noted that Liberia's collaboration with neighboring countries, such as Sierra Leone and The Gambia, has improved regional customs practices and trade security.

He expressed pride in Liberia's leadership in shaping a more secure environment for trade in West Africa.

"We must continue to strengthen our regional partnerships to reduce cross-border crime and improve trade relations. Liberia is taking the lead in making customs services more efficient and secure, and that is a positive step for all of us."

For his part, LRA Commissioner General, James Dorbor Jallah, outlined the importance of training customs officers to enhance border security. He noted the Customs Security Program (CSP) is very instrumental in equipping officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to address emerging security threats at Liberia's borders.

"Training our officers is crucial for securing our borders. Over 80% of our officers have received training, and we will continue to invest in specialized courses to ensure they are prepared to confront new security challenges."

Jallah highlighted the importance of these training programs in preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking. He assured the public that the LRA would continue to prioritize border security as part of its broader mission to ensure Liberia's safety in a globalized world.

"As we modernize customs, we are also ensuring that Liberia's borders are well-protected. Our officers are ready to tackle any security threats that come our way".

The ceremony also included a tribute to eight LRA officers, who lost their lives while serving the nation. Their sacrifice was honored as a reminder of the challenges and risks faced by customs officers in ensuring the security of Liberia's borders.