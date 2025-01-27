Liberia: Supreme Court Rejects Claims of Chief Justice's Boycott of State of the Nation Address

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has swiftly dismissed allegations made by journalist Charles Yates regarding the anticipated absence of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh from the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), calling the claims "unprofessional and disingenuous."

Yates, a well-known public figure in Liberia, suggested in a social media post that the Chief Justice's absence would represent a deliberate boycott of the SONA, sparking significant public debate.

However, Darryl Ambrose Nmah Sr., Director of Communications at the Supreme Court, quickly clarified the situation. He explained that Chief Justice Yuoh was attending the Annual High-Level Meeting of Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme and Constitutional Courts from Africa and the Middle East, held in Cairo, Egypt. The event, which takes place annually, serves as a platform for judicial cooperation and dialogue between African and Middle Eastern legal leaders.

In response to Yates' inquiry about the Chief Justice's whereabouts, Nmah confirmed via text message that Chief Justice Yuoh was out of the country for the conference.

Shortly thereafter, Yates published his post questioning the Chief Justice's absence from the SONA.

"I find his post very disingenuous and a breach of my trust," Nmah stated, emphasizing that Yates' insinuations were both misleading and unfounded.

The Supreme Court also stressed the importance of accurate and responsible reporting, particularly when it comes to public officials. The court's swift rebuttal aims to dispel any doubts surrounding the Chief Justice's professional conduct and her commitment to her duties.