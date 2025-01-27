Liberia: Golden Waste Solutions Launches Gender Mainstreaming Initiative to Empower Women in Waste Management

Paynesville — In a pioneering move to foster gender equality in waste management, Golden Waste Solutions Enterprise Inc. has launched the Gender Mainstreaming in Waste Management project in Paynesville, Liberia. This initiative aims to amplify the voices of women and address the unique challenges they face in the waste management sector.

The project was formally introduced during a stakeholder consultation held on October 19, 2024, at Hotpot in the 72nd community, where over 35 representatives from youth and women-focused organizations convened to discuss strategies for integrating gender considerations into waste management practices. Kadiatu A. Sheriff, the Founder and President of Golden Waste Solutions, underscored the importance of empowering women in the sector, stating, "Empowering women in waste management is essential for sustainable community practices. We must address the stigma and challenges they face."

Challenges Faced by Women in Waste Management

Qualitative interviews conducted as part of the initiative revealed the numerous challenges faced by local female plastic waste pickers. Many women shared their experiences of stigma and marginalization, highlighting the undervaluation of their work. One waste picker shared, "People see us as collecting trash, but we are providing a service. It's disheartening when customers offer us so little for our efforts."

Health concerns also emerged as a significant issue, with one participant emphasizing the physical toll the work takes on their bodies. "The work is tough on our bodies. We need better support and safety measures," she stated. The interviews also revealed that women often pay small amounts to access waste from generators, a practice that underscores the precarious nature of their livelihoods.

Training and Empowerment

In response to these findings, a public education and awareness session was organized on October 31, 2024, targeting 50 youth and women from the Pipeline community. The session focused on their rights to a clean environment and the importance of advocating for improved waste management infrastructure. Participants were eager to learn and engage, with one young woman noting, "This training has opened my eyes to the importance of proper waste management. We can be change agents in our community!"

The initiative has already begun to show positive outcomes, with noticeable changes in behavior and attitudes among participants. There is now greater awareness of proper waste management practices and a stronger recognition of the vital roles women play in this field. Kadiatu A. Sheriff observed, "We are witnessing a shift in attitudes. Participants now feel empowered to advocate for gender-inclusive waste management strategies."

Public Awareness and Support from the Ministry of Gender

To expand the reach of the project's message, Golden Waste Solutions also leveraged radio publicity and jingles, ensuring a broader audience was informed about the importance of gender mainstreaming in waste management. Madam Agatha Togba from the Ministry of Gender, a key participant in the project, shared her insights on the practical aspects of waste management, urging women to take proactive steps starting from their homes. She emphasized, "Understanding waste management is vital for your everyday lives and can empower you economically."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Togba praised Golden Waste Solutions for its ongoing commitment to educating the Liberian public on waste management practices, further reinforcing the importance of community involvement in building sustainable practices.

The Gender Mainstreaming in Waste Management project marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by women in the waste management sector in Paynesville. By empowering women and creating an inclusive approach to waste management, Golden Waste Solutions is not only improving the livelihoods of women but also contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment for all.

As the project continues to unfold, it is clear that gender-inclusive waste management is an essential component of sustainable environmental practices, with the potential to drive positive change across Liberia's communities.