Nigeria: Military - We Killed Over 70 Terrorists but Lost 22 Troops in N/East Operation

Troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai neutralised over 70 terrorists combatants and at least 3 of their commanders hibernating in an enclave called Timbuktu Triangle in North East.

It was learnt that during a clearance operation that was carried out by the troops at the axis, both air and ground troops attached with the war theatre dislodged terrorists from their hideouts and scores were killed.

Daily Trust reports that the military high command through the its leadership of the Northeast ordered the frontline troops to go after the terrorists hibernating and holding on to some places in Borno and Yobe States.Specifically on Friday, troops launched a ground offensive on a stronghold of Islamic State-affiliated militants in a wasteland straddling Borno and Yobe states.

There were reports on Sunday that the military lost 27 personnel during the fierce encounter with the terrorists at different enclaves where they have been using as their stronghold.

But giving the detailed number of casualties recorded, the outgoing Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed that the military lost 22 troops not 27 during the operation.

In a statement on Sunday, Buba, a Major-General, revealed that the terrorists' Special Forces Commander known as TALHA was neutralised by the gallant troops.

He added that the terrorists' operations commander identified as Mallam Umar and the terrorists' brigade commander known as Abu Yazeed were also wasted by the troops.

The senior military officer said the development got other terrorists combatants angry and deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to ward off troops advance and attacks.

He added that the terrorists also deployed Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers) as well as Vehicle Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers in explosive vehicles) in their revenge.

"Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in North East of the country conducted clearance Operation to renowned terrorist stronghold and enclave known as Timbuktu Triangle.

"The three prong operation aimed at dismantling the terrorist presence with triangle commenced on 16 Jan 25 till date," the senior military officer said in his official reaction.

The military spokesman noted that troops were already familiar with the terrorists' tactics of deploying IEDs - the reason many attempts of the terrorists were thwarted including shooting down what he described as their "amateur drones".

He added, "Troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which result in over 70 terrorists combatants including 3 notable terrorist commanders neutralized.

"Overall, during the course of the operations, troops sadly recorded 22 killed-in-action casualties with several others wounded in action.

"On this account, the media is enjoined to resist publishing names of troop casualties to allow the formal notification of their next of kin. On the whole, the operation is ongoing and the public will be updated on further developments in due course."