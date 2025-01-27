Nigeria: Nicrat, Oyo Launches HPV Vaccination Initiative in Schools

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), in partnership with the Oyo State Primary Health Care Development Board (SPHCB) and the State Ministry of Health, has launched the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination initiative as part of the School Health Programme in Nigeria.

The event, which held at the Oyo MNA House Conference Hall at Total Garden, Ibadan, brought together a diverse audience, including health officials from Ibadan North Local Government, religious leaders, representatives from the Parents-Teachers Association, school proprietors, students, and other key stakeholders.

During the launch, the Director-General of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Aliyu, underscored the urgency of the initiative, citing the devastating impact of HPV on women's health.

He highlighted the commitment of the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, to combat cervical cancer and improve the health status of women and Nigerians overall.

Prof. Aliyu elaborated on NICRAT's comprehensive approach, which includes training healthcare workers on cancer care and prevention techniques, recalling that: "Since its establishment in early 2023, NICRAT has rolled out various strategies aimed at reducing the cancer burden in Nigeria, such as specialised training in cancer immunotherapy and childhood cancer symptom identification."

"Over 1,400 healthcare workers across primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities have benefited from these programmes."

"This initiative is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians, supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. We urge school leaders to ensure that all eligible female students receive this crucial vaccination to safeguard their health," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Coordinator for NPHCDA, Mr. Alasan Babatunde, reported that Nigeria has achieved a 71% vaccination coverage since the HPV vaccine's introduction in 2023.

He expressed optimism that the progress would significantly impact cervical cancer incidence in the coming years, urging the government to invest further in the health of Nigerian women.

Also speaking, the Oyo State Team Lead for NICRAT's pilot study on HPV vaccination integration, Dr. Josse Zjingina, emphasised the importance of community engagement in raising awareness about HPV as a preventive measure against cervical cancer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This initiative targets school-aged girls between 9 and 14, with a particular focus on nine-year-olds this year. We encourage private school proprietors and public school heads to actively participate in this programme," he noted.

The event culminated in the symbolic vaccination of Jesutola Success, a 12-year-old student from the Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Yemetu, Ibadan North Local Government Area, marking a hopeful beginning for this vital health initiative.