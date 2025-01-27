Nigeria: Thousands Converge On Bauchi Stadium for 125th Nyass Maulud

26 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

Thousands of Muslim faithful within and outside Nigeria converged on the Bauchi Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium for the 125th edition of the annual Nyass Maulud, a celebration commemorating the birth of the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass.

The event, known for its large gathering and spiritual significance, drew participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

Esteemed Islamic scholars and dignitaries including Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, His Wife Dr Aishatu Bala Mohammed, the 15th Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu who represented Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar , Rennown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, are among those at the occasion.

Governor Mohammed lauded the Tijjaniya sect for their peaceful conduct, dedication to spiritual growth and contributions to societal harmony.

He urged the sect to continue praying for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria, stressing that religious harmony remains a cornerstone for national progress.

The governor also called on all citizens to join hands in building a stronger, more united nation through mutual respect and understanding across religious divides.

Governor Bala restated his administration's dedication to providing more dividends of democracy and enhancing the welfare of Islamic scholars.

He expressed profound gratitude to the organizers for choosing Bauchi State as the venue, and for their continuous prayers for peace and development in the state and the nation at large.

