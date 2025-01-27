Africa: Jean-Philippe Krasso (Cote d'Ivoire) - 'There Is No Ideal Draw'

Jean-Philippe Krasso emphasizes that no draw can be considered favourable in a competition like the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

The Ivorian speaks of the "motivating pressure" of defending the title.

The forward aims to be in top form for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 to help his team.

Jean-Philippe Krasso, forward for Cote d'Ivoire and 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations champion, has become one of the key faces of current Ivorian football.

On the eve of the draw for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the Paris FC forward reflects on the Elephants' journey, the team's mindset, and his personal ambitions for AFCON 2025.

Balancing pride in representing his country and determination to continue building on their historic triumph, Krasso shares his thoughts in an exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com.

Cafonline.com: We are just a few days away from the draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Rabat on Monday. What would be the ideal draw for the Elephants?

Jean-Philippe Krasso: There is no such thing as an ideal draw. In the last AFCON, we thought we had a group where we could progress--not easily, but manageably. And yet, we struggled. Today, all the qualified teams are good, so nothing will be easy. It's up to us to prepare well.

Cafonline.com: Since that triumph in 2023, Ivory Coast has been on a good trajectory. How would you describe the team's mindset?

Jean-Philippe Krasso:The mindset is very good. The group is thriving, both on and off the pitch. We rely on the things we've done well since the AFCON. Every match is taken seriously: we prepare well, give our all on the pitch, and stick together, even in defeat.

You played a key role in the qualifiers, with that brace against Zambia (2-0). How are you personally approaching AFCON 2025?

Jean-Philippe Krasso: My first goal is to make the squad for the AFCON. Until then, I'm focusing on my work with Paris FC and the World Cup qualifiers. I want to arrive at the AFCON in peak physical and mental condition, ready to give everything. We know we'll face strong teams, and that makes the challenge even more exciting.

Do you think winning the 2023 AFCON at home adds more pressure on Ivory Coast for this edition?

Jean-Philippe Krasso: Perhaps more pressure, yes, especially when playing away. But it's positive pressure. We know what we've accomplished and the joy it brought to our families and the entire nation. We ask ourselves: why not experience that joy again? This pressure is motivating because we know what reward awaits at the end.

Jean-Philippe Krasso: If you had to describe your experience at the 2023 AFCON at home, what words would you choose?

Immense pride. Experiencing an AFCON at home is incredible. You feel everything--the highs and lows--in real time. But in the end, it was magical, a mix of emotions. Sharing that victory with the Ivorian people made it even more special.

Emerse Faé, your coach, said of you: "Jean-Philippe feels the game, he feels the goal." What do you think about that?

Jean-Philippe Krasso: It's flattering. I'm not a classic striker who stays up front waiting for the ball. I like to be involved in the game, play in support of another forward, or set up my teammates. But when I'm in a position to shoot, I try to use my qualities as a finisher.