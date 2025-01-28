Senegal: Souleymane Diamanka's 'One Poet Show' in Paris

A Resident of Nowhere, Originating from Everywhere When asked why people should come to his show, Souleymane Diamanka's response was simple yet profound: "You'll find yourself in it."

The small, dimly lit room was packed to the brim, and anticipation buzzed in the air. I didn't know what to expect when an artist friend invited me to watch Souleymane Diamaka's One Poet Show at Le République (a theatre in one of Paris's busiest squares). As the crowd continued to trickle in, every seat was occupied, with some struggling to find space. Sitting in incredulous silence, I wondered how the next hour and a half would unfold. When the shadow of the artist darted onto the stage, I lost track of time, transported into Souleymane's world.

Souleymane Diamaka is a poetry slammer whose art is deeply rooted in music, hip-hop and oral traditions. Words and beats are integral to his craft. Born in Dakar, Senegal, and raised in Bordeaux, France, his dual heritage--Fulani and French--infuses his work with a distinct magic.

His professional journey began early, as a teenager in a hip-hop group called Djangu Gandhal (meaning "on an adventure to discover knowledge"). The group opened for major French bands at national music festivals. Later, he discovered slam poetry with the 129H collective and recruited producers for his first album L'Hiver Peul (Fulani Winter) via Myspace. This album, inspired by West African music and American jazz, laid the foundation for his evolving artistic journey.

His second album, Être Humain Autrement (To Be Human Differently), takes listeners to his hometown of Dakar, blending personal touches like recordings from his father's ancient cassettes. Beyond music, Souleymane has published four books, compiling texts from his albums and new poetry.

Every movement, word, and beat in his performance is deliberate. From juggling metaphors to weaving similes, palindromes and rhymes, Souleymane creates an immersive emotional experience.

With Fulani lyrics, hip-hop beats, and poetic flourishes, Souleymane engages you in a dance of emotions. Inspired by figures like Jean Gabin, Amadou Hampâté Bâ and Louis Aragon, his work transcends boundaries of age and culture.

The show addresses politics, the state of the world, and personal themes like loneliness and death, while also celebrating the lighter moments of life. His deep, resonant voice alternately soothes and surprises. I cried when he spoke about loss and laughed when he joked about the absurdities of life. Most importantly, I felt a profound connection--with him and with the audience--when he explored themes of immigration and cultural identity

If Souleymane Diamanka's One Poet Show comes to a city near you, don't miss it. If not, follow his journey on Instagram. Souleymane, habitant de nulle part, origine de partout (a resident of nowhere, originating from everywhere), delivers a timeless call for love, tolerance, and understanding of others. His performance is a haunting reminder of our shared humanity.

Souleymane Diamaka's One Poet Show is more than a performance; it's a heartfelt invitation to embrace love, tolerance and a deeper understanding of others. His timeless message resonates with audiences across generations and cultures, leaving you inspired long after the final applause.

Read a feature on Souleymane Diamanka in Le Monde.