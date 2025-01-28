Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo's Shelling of Rwanda Will Only Complicate an Already Bad Situation

The shelling of Rwandan territory by Congolese forces on Monday which resulted in the loss of lives constitutes a dangerous escalation of tensions and a grave violation of international law.

These attacks, which tragically resulted in the loss of at least five innocent lives by Monday evening, including children, are a stark reminder of the volatile security situation in the eastern DR Congo, and how this situation has been gravely mismanaged.

These provocations are a continuation of the Congolese government's misguided attempt to deflect blame for its internal security challenges onto Rwanda despite clear mechanisms that have been charted to end this decades-long conflict.

Instead of addressing the root causes of the conflict, including the activities of armed groups - including the genocidal Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) within its borders, the Kinshasa government resorts to inflammatory rhetoric and military aggression.

It is crucial to remember that the M23 rebel group is in its entirety composed of Congolese citizens who are fighting for their own existence following decades of targeted harassment by their own government and its allies like the FDLR.

Engaging in dialogue with these groups, addressing their legitimate grievances, and promoting national reconciliation within the DR Congo is the only path towards lasting peace and stability.

Rwanda has consistently demonstrated restraint in the face of these provocations. However, it is important to recognise that these attacks cannot be tolerated. Continued aggression could lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences.

The international community must exert pressure on the DR Congo government to cease these attacks and engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders. It is time for the Kinshasa regime to prioritise the well-being of its own citizens and reject the path of confrontation. The future of the region depends on it.