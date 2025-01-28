Nigeria: 200m Nigerians At Risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases - Federal Govt

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has said that more than 200 million people in Nigeria were at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), with 165 million requiring preventive chemotherapy.

The minister, who stated this on Monday at a press briefing to commemorate the 2025 World NTD Day in Abuja, highlighted the significant burden of NTDs in the country, which accounts for 25 per cent of Africa's NTD cases.

He said: "NTDs are both communicable and non-communicable diseases, mostly prevalent in children and women and largely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, unsafe water supply, and substandard housing conditions.

"Nigeria has more than 200 million people at the risk of one NTDs or the other and 165 million people needing preventive chemotherapy for at least one NTDs."

The theme for this year's World NTD Day, "Unite. Act. Eliminate NTDs," underscores the urgency of collective action in tackling the 21 diseases classified as NTDs, said Dr. Salako, adding that the diseases, caused by various pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi, disproportionately affect marginalised communities with limited access to healthcare.

Dr. Salako emphasised the federal government's commitment to global NTD elimination efforts, citing the country's alignment with the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2021-2030 roadmap. "Nigeria has developed and is implementing its NTDs master plan for 2023-2027, serving as a key advocacy tool to achieve the 2030 targets," he said.

The Minister highlighted notable progress made by Nigeria, including eradication of Guinea Worm disease in 2013, eimination of Onchocerciasis (River Blindness) in Plateau and Nasarawa states, with transmission interrupted in eight others, and reduction in the prevalence of trachoma infection by 84 per cent

He also said that Lymphatic Filariasis treatment no longer required for 39.5 million people across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite the achievements, the minister acknowledged that NTDs remain a low priority on Nigeria's healthcare agenda. He urged state governments to allocate adequate funding and integrate NTD elimination into broader health initiatives.

The minister also called on development partners, the media, and civil society organisations to sustain awareness and advocacy for NTD prevention and control. He reiterated that eliminating NTDs was crucial for achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 and meeting Sustainable Development Goal 3.

He expressed gratitude to partners such as WHO, UNICEF, USAID, and the private sector for their support, while urging all stakeholders to unite in the fight against NTDs. "Let us not allow neglected tropical diseases to result in neglected people," he said.

World NTD Day, observed annually on January 30, aims to raise awareness and mobilize action to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases, which affect the world's most vulnerable populations.

The Country Director of CBM Global Nigeria, Abdulazeez Musa, stressed the need to reflect on the millions of lives affected by NTD, and children whose dreams and potential are curtailed by preventable and treatable diseases such as river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, and trachoma.

He said the diseases were not just a public health issue, but social justice issue.