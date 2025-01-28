Nigeria: 35 Graves, Shrine Discovered in Popular Anambra Hotel Used for Kidnapping

The Anambra State Government has uncovered 35 graves and other chilling discoveries at Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites in Oba, Idemili South local government area of the State.

The hotel, allegedly used for kidnapping and various crimes, was demolished on Friday under the directive of the state government.

The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, led the demolition squad and disclosed that a shrine, live bullets, and expended shells were also found on the top floor of the two-storey building. "Numerous horrific things were uncovered in this facility, including chains of graves and a shrine. This is a clear violation of the Homeland Security Law, and such properties will be pulled down and taken over by the government," he stated.

The demolition was carried out in strict enforcement of the Homeland Security Law signed by Governor Charles Soludo, which empowers the state to confiscate and demolish properties used for criminal activities.

Speaking at the scene, Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakyi, emphasised that the demolition was not a one-off action. "The government is battle-ready for sustained action against crime and criminality. This operation marks a turning point in our resolve to ensure Anambra is safe for all residents," Emeakyi said.

Our correspondent reported that many rooms in the hotel were in disrepair, with expended bullet shells scattered in some areas. The hotel was described as a hub for heinous crimes, shocking the local community and state authorities.

In light of the discoveries, the state government has urged members of the public to join in the fight against crime by reporting suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

"This is a war that requires a collective effort," Dr. Ibezim noted. "We call on all Anambra residents to remain vigilant and report any unclear activities. Together, we can root out crime and criminality from our communities."