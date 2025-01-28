Liberia: Capitol Building Fire Case Taking Dramatic Turn

Prosecuting Lawyers on Thursday continued with the provision of oral and documentary evidence at the Monrovia City Court in the case involving suspects Thomas Etheridge and Eric Susay in connection with the arson attack on the Capitol.

The prosecution's second witness, Senior Police Investigator Alvin James' testimonies to the court provided detailed information similar to the Liberia National Police (LNP) Senior Officer Raphael Wilson's accounts, linking the two suspects to the alleged arson attack on the Capitol on December 18, last year.

Witness Alvin James' account to the court, among others, claimed that the suspect earlier met at the Invincible Park and later at the PHP to conspire and agreed to implement said plans.

The evidence to the court was supported by documentary evidence, including the Clora bottle and matchbox used to set the Capitol ablaze, which were subsequently marked and confirmed by the court.

The testimonies further unveiled that suspect Etheridge's phone seized contained several messages after Prosecuting Lawyers prayed for a search and seizure of his call logs, where it was suspected that he had a plan with other suspects on the run.

Officer Alvin James also told the court that the suspects were supported by some big hands, but refused to disclose their names because the investigation is still ongoing, despite being quizzed on several occasions by Defense Lawyer Cllr. Wilkin Wright to name the suspects who are on the run, and the 'big hands' behind the attack on the Capitol.

Thursday's hearing is a result of the Defense Lawyers' application to the court for preliminary examination as provided by Chapter 12, Section 12.7 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which states that the defendants can pray for preliminary examination during their first appearance in court.

Meanwhile, the matter is expected to continue on Friday, January 24, when the state will produce its third witness at 2 pm. At the same time, Cllr, Fonati Koffa has confirmed that he has been invited by the Liberian National Police (LNP) to assist in the investigation of the December 18, 2024 arson attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Koffa, in his post, acknowledged that the communication was sent to Representatives of the Majority Block at the House. Cllr. Koffa said:" Since the unfortunate occurrence of the event, I have consistently cooperated and ensured the cooperation of all persons under my employ."He reiterated that he remains innocent of any involvement, and again encouraged the authorities to seek international partners' assistance to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers named as persons of interest include Dixon Seebo, Frank Saah Foko, Marvin Cole, and Abu Kamara, among others.