Nigeria: Tinubu's Leadership Accelerating Siemens Energy Project in Nigeria - Presidency

The Presidency has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to bolstering energy capacity, crediting President Bola Tinubu's leadership with accelerating progress on the Siemens Energy Project in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Monday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, highlighted the strides made under the administration's energy agenda.

"The Siemens Energy Project, which was initiated under the previous administration, has gained significant momentum under President Tinubu," Dare stated. "He has moved the project from a capacity of 5,000 megawatts to even higher levels, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from stable and affordable electricity."

The Siemens initiative, a partnership between the Nigerian government and Siemens AG, aims to upgrade the country's electricity grid infrastructure and expand energy access.

Dare explained that Tinubu's administration has prioritized this project as part of its broader goal to modernize Nigeria's power sector.

The Presidency also emphasised that the Siemens Project is a key pillar of Nigeria's energy transition strategy, which includes investments in renewable energy and innovative power solutions.

Dare hinted at an imminent announcement by the President, showcasing Nigeria's dynamic approach to solar and clean energy solutions. "This summit is not just symbolic for us. Mr President will unveil a robust, compact initiative that will push this agenda forward," he noted.

The Mission 300 Summit, which aims to provide 300 million Africans with affordable energy by 2030, attracted over 20 African leaders, alongside key global stakeholders such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Dare commended the collaborative efforts of participating nations and institutions, highlighting Africa's vast energy potential. "Whether it's hydro, solar, wind, or green hydrogen, Africa has what it takes to power the continent. Nigeria, with its vast gas reserves and abundant sunlight, is well-positioned to lead this charge," he said.

On funding, Dare described the financial model as a mix of grants, soft loans, and capacity-building initiatives, emphasizing the importance of partnerships. He pointed to the AfDB's recent commitment of ₦75 billion to Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost renewable energy as a sign of progress.

The adviser also stressed the alignment between the summit's objectives and President Tinubu's energy policy, which prioritizes sustainability, affordability, and accessibility. "The energy solutions emerging from this summit must tick these three boxes, which are the pillars of our national energy strategy," he said.

As the summit progressed, Dare expressed confidence in President Tinubu's ability to secure foreign investments and drive transformative change in Nigeria's energy sector. "We've seen him deliver in other areas, from agriculture to international diplomacy. He brings the same determination to energy, ensuring Nigeria plays a pivotal role in Africa's energy future," he added.