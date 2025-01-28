Namibia's Malaria Crisis - 28 Deaths, 5,000 New Cases

... Ministry says members of public use mosquito nets for fishing

NAMIBIA continues to face a severe malaria outbreak, with cases and deaths rising alarmingly, particularly in the northern regions.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says the majority of these cases have been reported in the Eenhana, Okongo and Engela districts, which together account for over 50% of the total number of cases.

This marks a significant increase from the 2 237 cases reported by mid-December last year.

The outbreak has already led to 28 deaths, with 5 898 confirmed cases reported as of 19 January.

The current crisis follows a warning by former health minister Richard Kamwi about the potential increase of malaria in Namibia, citing a decline in preventive measures and a lack of funds.

'USE NETS CORRECTLY'

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe on Friday said while the ministry has implemented emergency response measures, including indoor residual spraying and the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, some members of the public have been using the insecticide-treated nets for purposes other than their intended use, such as fishing.

"We are aware that there are some people that use the nets for the wrong reasons. Please use the nets correctly.

"They should not be used for other purposes, not fishing, or to construct chicken coups," he said.

Nangombe said malaria is primarily spread by Anopheles mosquito and its seasonal transmission peaks between December and April, coinciding with the rainy season.

He said the most affected regions are the Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, and Zambezi regions.

Vulnerable groups, such as children under five, pregnant women and nomadic communities, are particularly at risk.

MEASURES

Nangombe said to address the malaria outbreak, the ministry has activated emergency response mechanisms such as indoor residual spraying with approved insecticides to reduce mosquito population.

"Insecticide-treated mosquito nets are also distributed free of charge to target communities in affected regions," he said.

He said healthcare facilities have been stocked with diagnostic kits and treatment to ensure timely intervention, which is crucial.

If treated early, uncomplicated malaria can be managed quickly, significantly reducing the risk of severe symptoms and death," Nangombe said.

Okongo constituency councillor Lebbeus Shipindo yesterday said his constituency, as well as Eenhana and Engela, are the hardest hit.

He said the constituency has been engaged in house spraying from October to December last year.

"We are educating our people through radio and community meetings about the danger of malaria," he said.

Shipindo said although the region recorded 3 041 cases of malaria, with his own constituency contributing 788 cases, hospitals in the region are equipped with anti-malaria medication.

Director of health in the Kavango West region Fransiska Hamutenya yesterday said the region is currently engaged in health education and that all patients presenting with fever are tested for malaria.

She said the region's biggest challenges are a lack of resources, a high rate of indoor residual spraying refusal by community members and cross-border patients not disclosing their true addresses, making tracing them diffcult.

Hamutenya said the region recorded 489 cases from November last year to the second week of January.

She said 356 cases were local and 133 non-local, which is above normal.

Three deaths were recorded, she said, of which two were local.

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu says clinics and hospitals in his region are equipped with malaria medication and testing kits.

Some people, however, do not visit the hospital when they experience malaria symptoms, he said.

The health ministry last month said a total of 2 210 malaria cases were reported in Namibia by 15 December.

"There have been 265 admissions/severe cases and nine deaths from 4 November to 15 December 2024. At least 16 malaria-endemic districts have surpassed the epidemic threshold and are experiencing outbreaks," the ministry said.

The affected districts included Eenhana, Okongo, Outapi, Engela, Nkurenkuru, Oshikuku, Omuthiya, Oshakati, Onandjokwe, Tsumeb, Rundu, Okahao, Tsandi, Ncamagoro, Nyangana and Andara, the ministry said.