Nigeria: Avoid Fuel Scoop At Tanker Accidents - NOA Warns Nigerians

Uyo — The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has intensified its public awareness campaign against the dangerous practice of scooping fuel from crashed tankers, warning citizens to avoid such actions to prevent tragic accidents.

Akwa Ibom State Director of NOA, Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, emphasized the urgency of this message during a public address in Uyo, noting the need to prevent recurring tragedies caused by individuals attempting to collect spilled petroleum products.

He said, "Although such crashes have not occurred in Akwa Ibom, we want to be proactive by advising people against scooping fuel or taking what does not belong to them. If you ever see fuel spilling from a tanker, run for your dear life."

Mkpoutom also cautioned against the indiscriminate siting of gas stations in residential areas, which poses significant risks to nearby residents. He urged operators to adhere strictly to regulatory guidelines to ensure public safety.

On another note, the NOA Director commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for its swift response to the cholera outbreak, particularly in Emeroke, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area. He attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation and a lack of access to clean water, urging residents to adopt better hygiene practices.

He stated, "Proper hygiene can prevent cholera. Residents, especially in coastal communities, must ensure clean water and proper sanitation. Everyone should have a functional toilet system, avoid open defecation, and keep their surroundings clean. We appreciate the State Government's quick action in addressing the outbreak."

Mkpoutom reiterated the importance of community vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard public health and safety.