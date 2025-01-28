Africa: Fact Sheet - History Meets Football As TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 Comes to Fes

Fes, known as Morocco's spiritual and cultural capital, is one of six cities hosting the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

Renowned for its ancient history and well-preserved traditions, Fes provides a unique backdrop to Africa's most prestigious football tournament.

Venue Hosting AFCON 2025 MatchesThe Complexe Sportif de Fès, with a capacity of 35,468, will host quarter-final matches of AFCON 2025. This multi-purpose stadium has established itself as a hub for sporting excellence in the region. With state-of-the-art facilities and an electrifying atmosphere, the venue promises to deliver unforgettable experiences for players and fans alike.

While primarily hosting domestic league matches, the stadium has also been used for significant international friendly fixtures, underlining its capability to stage high-profile events.

City InfrastructureFes is easily accessible via the Fes-Saïss International Airport, which offers connections to several major cities in Africa and Europe. The city's well-developed transportation network ensures seamless travel for fans, whether they are heading to the stadium or exploring the city's rich heritage.

The city offers a wide range of accommodations, from luxurious riads to modern hotels, ensuring a comfortable stay for all visitors. Fans can look forward to a welcoming atmosphere and excellent hospitality during the tournament.

Attractions and CultureAs a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fes is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage. The Fes el-Bali Medina, one of the largest and oldest medinas in the world, is a must-visit for its labyrinthine streets, bustling souks, and historic mosques. The University of Al Quaraouiyine, the world's oldest continually operating university, is another highlight.

Fes is also known for its craftsmanship, particularly in ceramics and leather goods, and offers visitors a chance to experience authentic Moroccan cuisine. From traditional tagines to refreshing mint tea, the city provides a feast for the senses.

Football LegacyFes has a growing reputation in Moroccan football, with the Complexe Sportif de Fès serving as a stage for key matches. The city's passionate football fans bring an infectious energy to every game, creating a vibrant atmosphere that elevates the sport.