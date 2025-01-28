Africa: Hosts Morocco to Face Comoros in TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 Opening Match

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hosts, Morocco will kick off the 35th edition of the tournament with a clash against Comoros on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

The opening Group A fixture along with the rest of the group outcomes were confirmed on Monday, 27 January at the Final Draw of the competition held in Rabat, as the battle lines were officially drawn ahead of what promises to be yet another spectacular edition of Africa's biggest event.

Heading to their 20th TotalEnergies CAF AFCON appearance, the Atlas Lions have the stage perfectly set for them to end what has been a 49-year continental drought, having last lifted the title in 1976 at the Ethiopia edition.

Despite this being their 20th appearance, the Atlas Lions who are touted as favourites last reached the final in 2004 where they were edged by Tunisia.

Boasting an array of talent under the tutelage of Walid Regragui, who led them to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, the hosts will be aiming for nothing less than an opening victory.

Their opponents will certainly be no pushovers as proven at the last TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, where the competition was significantly narrowed.

The 2025 edition marks The Coelacanths' second appearance after last appearing in the 2021 edition where they impressively reached the Round of 16.

Interestingly, Comoros' second group match in the 2021 edition was a 2-0 loss to Morocco, a result that will linger in the back of their minds as they aim to avenge their defeat in front of a packed Moroccan fan base.

Under the guidance of Canadian born coach, Stefano Cusin the islanders will be hoping to send shockwaves across the continent with a result against the tournament hosts and favourites.

The complete line up of Group A sees Morocco up against Comoros, Mali and Zambia.