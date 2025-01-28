Africa: Holders Cote d'Ivoire Drawn to Face Rivals Cameroon in Tricky Group F

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, held on Monday, 27 January 27 in Rabat, revealed several thrilling group stage match-ups.

One of the encounters that is sure to capture the attention of football fans worldwide is the one that will pit Cameroon against Cote d'Ivoire in Group F.

The rivalry between the two countries on the African football dates back to several decades.

The first clash between the two teams took place on 6 February 1970 in Khartoum, Sudan during the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations and concluded in a closely contested 3-2 victory for Cameroon. Since then, 16 more matches have followed, with a relatively balanced record: 9 wins for Cameroon, 5 for Cote d'Ivoire and 3 draws.

The two teams last faced each other in a double-header during the penultimate round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where the reigning African champions won 2-1 at home on 6 September 2021, thanks to a brace from Sébastien Haller.

However, the Indomitable Lions won the return leg 1-0 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on 16 November, progressing to the next stage on away goals.

Cote d'Ivoire has also often been a thorn in Cameroon's side in decisive AFCON clashes, eliminating the Indomitable Lions in the quarter-finals of the 2006 AFCON in Egypt, and defeating them 1-0 at the Malabo Stadium in the third round of the group stages of the 2015 AFCON, consequently ending Cameroon's campaign.

Their Group F match match in Morocco in promises more excitement.

It will likely be a key encounter that could decide the fate of both teams in this group, which also includes Gabon and Mozambique - two teams that should not be underestimated.

Head-to-Head Record Between Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire

6 February 1970, Khartoum: Cameroon 3-2 Cote d'Ivoire 1970 AFCON

10 March 1984, Abidjan: Cameroon 2-0 Cote d'Ivoire, 1984 AFCON

17 March 1986, Cairo: Cameroon 1-0 Cote d'Ivoire, 1986 AFCON

17 February 1991, Dakar: Cameroon 2-3 Cote d'Ivoire, Friendly Match

23 January 1992, Dakar: Cameroon 0-0 (1-3 on penalties) Cote d'Ivoire, 1992 AFCON

30 November 1995, Libreville: Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Cameroon, Friendly Match

2 January 2000, Accra: Cameroon 3-0 Cote d'Ivoire 2000 AFCON

25 January 2002, Sissako: Cameroon 1-0 Cote d'Ivoire, 2002 AFCON

11 February 2003, Châteauroux: Cameroon 0-3 Côte d'Ivoire , Friendly Match

4 July 2004, Yaoundé: Cameroon 2-0 Côte d'Ivoire , 2006 World Cup Qualifiers (First leg)

4 September 2005, Abidjan: Côte d'Ivoire 2-3 Cameroon, 2006 World Cup Qualifiers (Second leg)

4 February 2006, Cairo: Cameroon 1-1 Côte d'Ivoire (11-12 on penalties), 2006 AFCON

10 September 2014, Yaoundé: Cameroon 4-1 Côte d'Ivoire , 2015 AFCON Qualifiers (First leg)

19 November 2014, Abidjan: Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Cameroon, 2015 AFCON Qualifiers (Second leg)

28 January 2015, Malabo: Cameroon 0-1 Cote d'Ivoire, 2015 AFCON

6 September 2021, Abidjan: Côte Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Cameroon, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers (Penultimate round

16 November 2021, DoualaCameroon 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire , 2022 World Cup Qualifiers (Penultimate round)