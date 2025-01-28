Gambia: How Does Government Intend to React to Social Media?

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on Friday launched a campaign against misinformation and disinformation which would include a nationwide tour.

In their statements, officials indicated that they are taking a proactive approach to minimize the effects of misinformation and disinformation in social media, hoping to reinforce the importance of credible media and informed public engagement in The Gambia.

Foroyaa will follow the tour and report on the views of the tour party accordingly.

