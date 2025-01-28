Lesotho: DC Youth President Helps Vulnerable Pupils

THE Democratic Congress Youth League (DCYL) leade, Pheello Sehlabaka, has once again extended a helping hand to the vulnerable by donating 25 pairs of school shoes to children at Makhaleng Primary School in Mohale's Hoek.

This marked the third consecutive year Mr Sehlabaka celebrated his birthday by supporting the needy.

Mr Sehlabaka said he believes every individual is born with a purpose to positively impact others' lives.

Donating to the less privileged, he said, was a way of fulfilling that purpose.

His philanthropic journey began with donating his clothes to his community in Taung. Last year, he provided crop seeds to Makhaleng Primary School to combat hunger. Going forward, he plans to continue celebrating his birthday by making meaningful contributions to his community.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times, Mr Sehlabaka expressed his commitment to supporting schools in the area.

"This is the third time I have donated to the less privileged. I first gave my old clothes to needy people in my community. Last year, I donated seeds to Makhaleng Primary School with the aim of reducing hunger, and the project was very successful," Mr Sehlabaka said.

"This year, I asked Makhaleng Primary, the school I attended, to identify vulnerable children. They provided a list of 15 children. When we handed over the shoes on Wednesday, we identified another 10 children who were in need. I then purchased shoes for them, bringing the total to 25 pairs."

He added: "I believe a person is born with a purpose to positively impact others' lives. That's why I celebrate my birthday by helping others. I assist these vulnerable children because they are the future of this country. My initiatives aim to instil love, patriotism, and unity among people, as we are now faced with an increasingly angry society."

Makhaleng Primary School Principal, Rethabile Mokhele, expressed her gratitude for Mr Sehlabaka's thoughtful gesture. She noted that the donation came at an opportune time, as schools had just reopened.