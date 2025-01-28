Nigeria: Gov Radda Visits Auda-Nepad Coordinator, Praises Agency's Initiatives

press release

The national coordinator outlined three major initiatives set to benefit Katsina State and Nigeria at large. The first is an ambitious solar energy project aimed at lighting one million houses across Nigeria.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday paid a visit to the office of the African Union Development Agency - New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD) in Abuja, where he met with the newly appointed National Coordinator, Abdullahi Jabiru Tsauri, his former Chief of Staff.

During the visit, Governor Radda expressed his appreciation for the warm reception while noting this was his first visit to the NEPAD's office.

"I've seen all the staff downstairs welcoming us into AUDA-NEPAD. "I must say that this is my first time visiting this office, not only as a governor, but as an individual," the governor stated.

Addressing NEPAD management staff, Mr Radda explained that the purpose of his visit was to ensure the new NEPAD coordinator's successful transition and to solicit institutional support. "I came here for two reasons. One is to make sure that the new NEPAD boss is safe. Secondly, is to solicit for your cooperation because he cannot achieve anything without your support," he emphasised.

The governor further highlighted the significance of supporting Mr Tsauri, describing it as support for Katsina State, "You are not only giving him the support as an individual, but as a representative of our state. So you are giving that support entirely to the people of Katsina."Acknowledging NEPAD's continental significance, Governor Radda noted, "I know this is an organisation that may not only have an impact in Nigeria alone, but in West Africa and the entire Africa continent."

He specifically praised the organisation's ongoing initiatives, including renewable energy projects, the Small Farmers Holders Project, and the Goat Production Initiative Empowerment Programme.

While expressing confidence in Mr Tsauri's leadership capabilities, the Mr Radda emphasised the importance of institutional cooperation, "As a chief executive, he needs total cooperation and support,because when NEPAD moves forward, it's all of you, that moves it forward. If it goes down, it's all of you."

Earlier, the NEPAD National Coordinator, acknowledged the governor's pivotal role in his appointment and the special nature of the visit.

"For me, your coming here today is just like a homecoming. It's evident that you started this journey, you facilitated this appointment. You are the reason that I'm sitting on this chair today," Mr Tsauri said.

"Your Excellency, we have a very ambitious project which we are working on lighting one million houses across Nigeria using solar energy which I believe will have a significant presence in Katsina. I assure you also Mr. President will do the groundbreaking there," he revealed.

"The second initiative focuses on supporting small-holder farmers through a counterpart funding programme. Seven states have already joined the programme, with NEPAD's funding ready for disbursement.

"We are looking at the possibility of the next phase, which will start very soon, Katsina state will definitely be on that list," he assured.

The third project involves an expansion of the existing goat rearing initiative. "Your Excellency, another project which I also met, which you have already started is the goat rearing project. We are going to pick beneficiaries from Katsina State that will have at least 20,000 goats as a start," Mr Tsauri disclosed.

To strengthen the partnership between NEPAD and Katsina State, Mr Tsauri said that his office has already requested the appointment of a state coordinator to facilitate seamless collaboration.

It is noteworthy that Mr Radda is the first governor to be received by the current NEPAD coordinator and staff with the aims of strengthening the collaboration between the organisation and Katsina State.

Governor Radda was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji, SSA on SDG, Maryam Sodangi and Haroun Abba amongst others