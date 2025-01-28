Nigeria: Transfers - Nigerian Striker Akor Adams Joins Sevilla On Five-Year Deal

Adams, who becomes the third Nigerian player at Sevilla after Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho, adds further depth to the team's attacking options

The Nigerian presence at Sevilla continues to grow, with the LaLiga club securing the signing of Akor Adams from Montpellier HSC.

The 24-year-old striker has penned a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Adams, who becomes the third Nigerian player at Sevilla after Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho, adds further depth to the team's attacking options.

However, reports suggest that Iheanacho may leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Promising career path

Adams joins Sevilla after a productive spell at Montpellier, where he played 15 matches this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

He moved to the French side in August 2023 following an impressive tenure at Norwegian club Lillestrøm SK.

In his debut season in France, Adams quickly established himself as a key player, making 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and registering two assists.

Before his time in France, Adams enjoyed steady progress in Norway, where he began his European career in 2018 with Sogndal IL, moving from Nigeria's Jamba Football Academy.

During three and a half seasons at Sogndal, Adams made 56 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.

His performances earned him a transfer to Lillestrøm SK in the Norwegian top flight in 2022, where he continued to shine, scoring 11 goals in 33 games.

He also made his European competition debut in a UEFA Conference League qualifier against SJK Seinajoki of Finland.

In the summer of 2023, Adams hit peak form, scoring an astonishing 17 goals in 17 games, briefly putting him atop the European Golden Shoe standings.

His prolific scoring prompted Montpellier to secure his signature that same year.

International experience

On the international stage, Adams has represented Nigeria, featuring twice for the U-20 team during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Adams' arrival at Sevilla reflects the club's intent to strengthen its squad with young, dynamic players.

Fans will eagerly await his contributions as Sevilla looks to compete in LaLiga and beyond.