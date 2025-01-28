Nairobi — President William Ruto has confirmed the presence of Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Wednesday's East African Community (EAC) emergency summit to address the volatile situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking during a press briefing on African Union (AU) reforms at State House, President Ruto emphasized the urgency of the summit, stating that several other heads of state had also confirmed their attendance.

"We are all in agreement that now more than ever, it is an existential issue not just for the people of the Eastern DRC but for this region. The situation in Eastern DRC now demands our collective focus," he said.

The President highlighted that the emergency meeting seeks to tackle the conflict that has plagued Eastern DRC for the past three to four decades.

He noted that persistent instability has significantly impacted not only the Congolese people but also the broader East African region.

The summit comes due to heightened tensions and violence in Eastern DRC, where armed groups have been operating with impunity, leading to widespread displacement and humanitarian crises.

President Ruto reiterated Kenya's commitment to supporting peace-building efforts in the DRC, stressing that a stable Eastern Congo is vital for regional security and economic growth.

"We must all work together to end this cycle of conflict that has plagued our brothers and sisters in the Eastern DRC. This is a matter of regional and continental importance," he stated.

The emergency EAC summit is expected to outline actionable steps toward resolving the conflict, with leaders focusing on dialogue, security interventions, and humanitarian support.