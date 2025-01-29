Congo-Kinshasa: France Ramps Up Diplomacy As M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern DRC

President Emmanuel Macron is stepping up diplomatic efforts to address the worsening crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violence between the Congolese army and M23 rebels has displaced hundreds of thousands. The rebels are reportedly supported by Rwandan forces, a claim Kigali denies.

Macron has held talks with leaders from the region, including Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, urging dialogue to prevent further destabilisation.

Over the weekend, he also spoke with leaders from Kenya, South Africa, Congo-Brazzaville, and Angola.

"The President is working tirelessly to avoid further escalation and create conditions for dialogue. Everything must be done to restore the DRC's sovereignty and encourage reconciliation between Kinshasa and Kigali," said Macron's office.

Angolan President João Lourenço, the African Union's mediator in the conflict, has struggled to bring Tshisekedi and Kagame to the table.

Macron, who hosted Lourenço in Paris earlier this month, is expected to continue consulting him on mediation efforts.

Macron is expected to continue consulting Lourenço, whom he hosted in Paris earlier this month.

Meanwhile, France's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian and security conditions in eastern DRC - particularly in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province - where the situation has deteriorated rapidly.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the rebel advance, calling the offensive a significant threat to the region's stability and warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

In recent days, the M23 rebel group - bolstered by over 3,500 Rwandan soldiers according to UN sources - launched a major assault on Goma.

Hme to over a million residents and thousands of displaced people, the city has been the focal point of fighting.

Hospitals have reported hundreds of injuries and at least 17 civilian deaths since clashes intensified, with artillery fire and gunshots devastating the region. The crisis has displaced more than 700,000 people in recent weeks.

Myriam Favier, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in North Kivu, reported that medical teams were overwhelmed by the influx of wounded civilians.

Four more South African soldiers have been reported killed in fighting, according to a statement from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"M23 rebels threw a mortar bomb in the direction of Goma airport, which landed in the SANDF base, resulting in the loss of three SANDF personnel," the army said.

Three of them were killed on Monday during clashes near Goma airport, bringing to 13 the number of South African soldiers who have died in the fighting, following the death of nine soldiers last week.

The latest spike in violence has highlighted the instability in the eastern DRC, where decades of conflict have been fuelled by cross-border tensions and competition over the region's vast mineral wealth.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of exploiting the M23 to control strategic areas, particularly those rich in gold and other resources - a claim Kigali denies.

Calls for international action

France has backed the DRC's calls for international action, particularly in urging the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

However, Kinshasa has voiced frustration with the Security Council's initial response, describing it as vague and insufficient.

Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner expressed her government's "dismay" at the UN body's failure to explicitly name Rwanda as an aggressor.

She has called for a total embargo on the export of minerals labeled as Rwandan - particularly gold - and demanded decisive measures against Kigali's military presence in the DRC.

Macron's diplomatic overtures coincide with other international efforts to address the crisis.

Kenya's President William Ruto announced an upcoming crisis summit involving Tshisekedi and Kagame - under the auspices of the East African Community - scheduled for this Wednesday, while the African Union's Peace and Security Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington's support for DRC sovereignty and emphasised the urgency of restarting negotiations between the DRC and Rwanda.

Despite these efforts, tensions remain high, as the M23 rebels declared Sunday a "glorious day" after advancing into Goma's city centre and demanded Congolese soldiers surrender their weapons.

Rwanda has dismissed international calls for withdrawal, arguing that its actions are necessary for security near its border.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from France, with Macron emphasising the need for immediate regional and international collaboration to avert the crisis from deepening.