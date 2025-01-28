Nigeria: No, Trump Has Not Banned All Nigerian Politicians From Visiting the U.S.

No, Trump has not banned all Nigerian politicians from visiting the US

IN SHORT: A message circulating on Facebook claims that US president Donald Trump has banned all Nigerian politicians from visiting the US. But there is no evidence for this.

Over a dozen Facebook posts circulating in Nigeria claim that US president Donald Trump has imposed a ban that will prevent all Nigerian politicians from visiting the US.

One such post reads:

Breaking News: Trump has imposed a ban preventing all Nigerian politicians from visiting the US for any reasonPresident Donald Trump has also ordered the freezing of Nigerian international bank accounts. Additionally, over 2 million Nigerians are said to be facing "'deportation starting Wednesday.

The claim can also be found here, here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of the report.)

Since his inauguration on 20 January 2025, Trump has signed dozens of executive orders.

But has Trump ordered a ban preventing Nigerian politicians from visiting the US? We checked.

No evidence of the claim

The media has tracked the speeches and decisions Trump has made and executive orders he has signed since inauguration.

Trump's executive orders on immigration have targeted illegal immigrants entering the US from the country's southern border with Mexico and Mexican gangs and cartels.

If he banned politicians from Nigeria or any other country from entering the US, it is likely that the media would report on this development.

None of the executive orders Trump has signed so far suggests a ban on Nigerians politicians from entering the US.

There is no evidence Trump ordered a ban preventing Nigerian politicians from visiting the US. The claim is false.

