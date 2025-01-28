Liberian Striker Kolako Johnson Joins Bulgarian Premier League Side Spartak Varna

Monrovia — Liberian striker Kolako Johnson has signed a three-year contract with Bulgarian Premier League side Spartak Varna.

Spartak Varna, former champions of the Bulgarian top flight, boast a strong history in the second division, having secured the league title on eight occasions.

The 20-year-old Johnson previously showcased his talent in the Nigerian National League with Giant Brillars FC before making his move to Europe. His time in Nigeria was marked by standout performances that highlighted his speed, skill, and commitment on the field.

Renowned for his pace and tactical ingenuity, Johnson is expected to be a key asset for Spartak Varna as they aim to strengthen their squad and contend for higher honors in the league. Fans are eager to see the young forward's impact on the team.

Johnson's football journey began with Paynesville Young Star FC in Liberia, followed by a spell at Philadelphia Lone Star FC. His hard work and determination have earned him this opportunity on the European stage.

Spartak Varna welcomed Johnson with high praise. "In preseason matches, Johnson impressed both the coaching staff and the fans. He provided an assist for Romeesh Ivey's goal against Chernomorets and scored a superb strike against CSKA 1948 II, although it was later ruled out," the club said in a statement.

"We wish him success and a series of strong performances with the Spartak team. Welcome, Kolako!" the statement concluded.

With this exciting move, Johnson joins a growing list of Liberian talents making waves on the international football scene.