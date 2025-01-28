Liberian Consumers Watch Debunks Misinformation About Aqua Life Mineral Water

Monrovia — The Liberian Consumers Watch, a coalition of nine civil society organizations advocating for transparency and accountability in consumer affairs, has condemned recent misinformation about Aqua Life Mineral Water Company.

The group refuted claims circulating in some media outlets that Aqua Life had resized its bottles and reduced the quantity of water provided. They clarified that these allegations are baseless, emphasizing that the company has not altered its bottle sizes or water volumes. The packaging, they noted, remains consistent with previous offerings.

In a statement, the Liberian Consumers Watch highlighted that Aqua Life's recent activities involve a rebranding initiative designed to enhance its image and align with best business practices. The group described this effort as a commitment to elevating consumer experience and maintaining high product standards.

"Aqua Life Mineral Water Company has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to serving the people of Liberia with quality bottled water. The ongoing rebranding underscores its commitment to excellence," the statement read.

The organization also urged the public to disregard sensationalized reports and recognize Aqua Life's efforts to improve service delivery and uphold product integrity. They stressed the importance of a transparent marketplace for Liberia's growth and warned against the dangers of misinformation that could harm reputable businesses.

"We call on the media and the public to verify information and report accurately. A robust and reliable marketplace requires mutual trust and responsible communication," the group stated.

The Liberian Consumers Watch reiterated its support for Aqua Life's mission to provide high-quality products while adhering to ethical business practices. The organization also pledged to continue advocating for consumer rights and equitable market practices in Liberia.

About Liberian Consumers Watch

Liberian Consumers Watch is a consortium of nine civil society organizations committed to promoting consumer rights, advocating for fair market practices, and ensuring transparent governance to benefit the Liberian populace.