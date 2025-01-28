Uganda to Roll Out Malaria Vaccine in April to Protect Children Under Five

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to roll out a malaria vaccine in April this year, targeting children under five years of age. The vaccine will be incorporated into the routine immunisation schedule, according to Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

"We are introducing the malaria vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule in April, this year," Dr. Aceng revealed on her official X account.

The minister emphasised that the vaccine is a crucial addition to Uganda's existing measures aimed at combating malaria, a disease that remains a leading cause of illness and death in the country.

"The vaccine will protect children under five years from severe malaria and death," she added.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health launched the Malaria Elimination Demonstration Zones initiative in Kamwenge District.

This initiative is designed to serve as a benchmark for creating pre-elimination zones across the country and will act as a replicable model for transitioning from malaria control to elimination.

Five districts have been selected for the program: Buliisa, Kamwenge, Nakaseke, Luweero, and Rukiga. Combined, these districts have a population of 1.56 million people and varying levels of malaria prevalence.

"By generating evidence, documenting processes, and sharing results with stakeholders, we aim to guide the development of a robust elimination framework," Dr. Aceng explained, underscoring the importance of this initiative in Uganda's fight against malaria.

Malaria continues to pose a significant public health challenge in Uganda. In 2021, the country accounted for 5.1% of global malaria cases, ranking third worldwide, and 3.2% of malaria deaths, placing it seventh in terms of mortality.

Uganda also recorded the highest proportion of malaria cases in East and Southern Africa, contributing 23% of the regional burden, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The disease remains the leading cause of illness and death in Uganda, accounting for approximately 40% of outpatient visits, 25% of hospital admissions, and 14% of hospital deaths. WHO estimates indicate that Uganda experiences about 478 malaria cases per 1,000 population annually.

The introduction of the malaria vaccine and the establishment of demonstration zones reflect the government's commitment to reducing the malaria burden.

These efforts complement ongoing interventions such as the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, indoor residual spraying, and preventive treatment for pregnant women.

The Ministry of Health aims to use evidence from the demonstration zones to develop a nationwide malaria elimination framework, bringing the country closer to its goal of eradicating the disease.