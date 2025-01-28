Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Open Five-Point Lead With Win At Akwa Utd

Nigerian topflight League leaders Remo Stars of Ikenne profited massively from the inability of other contenders to pick up points on Match-day 20 of the NPFL. Remo Stars secured a 2-1 away win at Akwa United yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Ikenna team have now opened a five-point lead at the summit with 39 points against Rivers United, who slumped away at Plateau United but still retained their 34 points.

At the same time, defending champions, Enugu Rangers suffered a 1-2 loss at home to visiting Niger Tornadoes earlier on Saturday.

At the Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, it was the home side that went on the front foot from the start and in the 6th minute, Uche Sebastine slotted home from a close range with Chijioke Alakwe with the assist.

The goal temporarily pushed the home side away from the relegation zone but had to suffer in the second half when Remo Stars scored the equaliser through substitute Samuel Anaekwe before Olamilekan Adedayo scored the winner in the 85th minute to banish the home side back into the relegation zone.

While in Jos, Plateau United opened the score in the 22nd minute through Olawale Doyeni but Rivers United equalised in the 87th minute via Ndifreke Effiong Udo before Emmanuel Ihezuo scored the winner for the host in the added time to put the team on 15th position and 23 points in the kitty.

In Owerri, Emmanuel Amuneke's Heartland secured a vital lone-goal win against visiting Lobi Stars with the only goal of the match scored in the 57th minute by Bassey John.

This evening, Kwara United will host Enyimba of Aba at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

RESULTS

NPFL

Akwa Utd 1-2 Remo Stars

Heartland 1-0 Lobi Stars

Plateau Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Rangers 1-2 Tornadoes

Sunshine 4-3 Ikorodu City

Nasarawa 1-0 Katsina Utd

Abia Warriors 1-0 Bayelsa

Premier League

Cry'Palace 1-2 Brentford

Tottenham 1-2 Leicester

Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham

Serie A

AC Milan 3-2 Parma

Udinese 1-2 AS Roma

Lecce 0-4 Inter