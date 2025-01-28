Nigeria: Nigerdock Records 17m Man-Hours With Zero Lost Time Injury

27 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Nigerdock has said that it achieved a significant safety landmark of 17 Million Man-Hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its operations.

The achievement it said in a statement, is indicative of its implementation of global safety standards and sustainable business practices.

Remarking on the milestone, Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani said: "This milestone reflects our prioritisation of workplace safety and our exemplary adherence to best practices in our day-to-day operations. I commend our managerial and operational teams, along with our partners and sub-contractors for an unwavering commitment to implementing company-wide world-class safety standards, and policies focused on operational safety, the environment, health, security and emergency readiness."

A critical Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for Nigerdock's conformity with industry best practices, LTI is a measure of injury sustained on the job, and it is a benchmark that evaluates adherence to safety and environmental requirements during operations.

Nigerdock General Manager, Operations, Simon Husband added: "Maintaining a safe workplace is a collective effort, and we are grateful for the continuous vigilance of employees towards preventing disruptions due to personnel injury. Our mantra of 'No one gets hurt at work' is a shared dedication to a safe and secure work environment that consistently meets international safety requirements."

The company holds an annual HSE Week to deepen awareness and strengthen an incident-free work culture. The organisation recently achieved recertifications for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018).

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.