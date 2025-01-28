Nigeria: Paralympians Chase Titles At 56th Okoya-Thomas National T'tennis Championship

Paralympians Isau Ogunkunle and Faith Obazuaye top the list of participants at the 56th Molade Okoya-Thomas National Table Tennis Championship which kicks off today.

Regarded as the longest-running table tennis tournament in Africa, having started in 1968, the competition will, for the first time, be played nationally. Players from 21 states and 67 clubs will compete for honours in 13 events.

Africa's sole medallist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Ogunkunle, will lead the Ogun State contingent to the six-day tournament as he aims to become the first player in class 1 to 5 to win the Men's Singles title.

Additionally, two-time Paralympian and Commonwealth Games medallist, Obazuaye, will travel from Benin City, Edo State, to compete in what promises to be a gathering of the best in the Women's Class 6 to 10 para event.

More than 350 players from across the country will descend on Lagos to compete for the improved prize purse at stake. This competition continues to produce some of Nigeria's finest table tennis players.

A confident Ogunkunle believes that making the tournament national will allow para players to test their skills against one another.

He expressed optimism about his chances of claiming the national title. "We have a lot of players already confirmed for the tournament, and this is a good development for us as para players, as the best players in the country are in Lagos. I must commend the family of Okoya-Thomas for opening up the tournament for us. This is another platform for us to showcase our talents and assess ourselves as players," he said.

Tournament referee John Peters noted that the turnout is the highest in the history of any national tournament. "I am excited about the turnout this year, as the tournament has become a national event. I am particularly overwhelmed by the number of participants, and this will surely allow the national handlers to scout for a new set of players who will be groomed to become world beaters. It promises to be exciting, considering the quality of players and the turnout for the championships," he said.