Nigeria: Delta State Government Is Off to Meaningful Development, Writes

It's not often that we get sterling administrators in Nigeria. But Delta State is lucky. In fact, the 'Big Heart' state is extremely fortunate to have its current governor, Sheriff Oborevwori. As if on steroids, his administration, which came onboard on May 29, 2023, has been doling out projects after projects. A good development for all Deltans. But a sad development for his haters and detractors.

While it is known that haters would hate, only recently, the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, however, reiterated how the governor is silencing his critics with the execution and completion of various projects. Speaking while inspecting the storm water project to de-flood Okuokoko, Ugolo-Okpe, Osubi and environs, Aniagwu revealed this.

"The other day when I addressed the media, I mentioned that the governor's preoccupation is to continue to reply critics with more projects," he said.

"What you are seeing here is another fact that he is committed to building very lasting legacies through meaningful development across the length and breadth of the 25 local government areas in the state. This particular project is a storm drainage to control a whole lot of flood water and address the menace of flood in Ugolo-Okpe, Okuokoko, Osubi and environs. Before now, you have a whole lot of flood water, even during little or flash flood or just little rainfall, you see a number of houses submerged."

Blessed with water, Delta also has to cope with the challenges water brings. Thankfully, the state government is fully ready to conquer the threat of flooding and other water-related happenings, even in Asaba, the state capital.

"Not long ago, you accompanied us to see the storm drainage that is being built across the Ogbeogonogo Market into the River Niger," continued Aniagwu, in his remarks to the press.

"You also saw his (Oborevwori) effort to open up the waterfront in Asaba. All these are part of those meaningful developments. At this moment, they are already backfilling, having constructed the storm drainage underground. So, in a week's time, you may not see this again. Today, individuals are already eyeing the waterfront in Asaba because Oborevwori is opening it in line with the meaningful development."

The commissioner also used the occasion of the inspection to advise contractors to deliver quality projects and on time too. Referring to the ongoing Esezi Road dualisation and flood control measures at Orerokpe, the Orerokpe - Okuloho - Oviri-Okpe - Aragba Road, he urged the contractors to take advantage of the dry season.

"Not long ago, too, you heard Governor Oborevwori say that he is not going to sacrifice quality projects delivery on the altar of friendship and that means that those who are working for us must do so in line with the specification as clearly spelt out in our Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation," Aniagwu said.

"We also urge them to ensure that they increase their speed because, any moment from now, the rains will come in heavily and that is why we are in a hurry to be able to tackle particularly this downstream, so that in the event that the rain comes, it does not cause any form of upset in this environment. So, what you are seeing here is Oborevwori answering critics with another very special project which you may want to call Legacy Project."

It is nice that the state is taking its MORE agenda which stands for 'Meaningful Development, Opportunity for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security' seriously. Every facet of life is being touched. However, in the area of roads particularly, Oborevwori has shone. Across the state, many roads have been repaired and constructed. And a few of the ongoing road projects scheduled for delivery before May 2025 include the repairs of the Okirighwre-Benin Road, construction of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway and the Issele-Azagba-Otulu Road project in Aniocha North local government area. There are also the Ayakoromo bridge and Trans-Warri Roads and bridges.

Already, for 2025, out of the state's budget of N936bn, it wants to spend N230 billion on road Infrastructure. Now, let's briefly think of the impact of that figure. By spending nearly a quarter of the budget on roads, it means the Sheriff administration is serious about opening up the state. The importance of roads cannot be overstated. With provision of good roads, access becomes easier, touching on other major aspects of human life.

Agriculture is also witnessing a revolution in the state reputed for its oil and gas industry. Considering that Nigeria is suffering from food inflation, any amount of food contributed to the national food basket would go a long way. Since the inception of the administration, it partnered with Afritropic, an agriculture based service provider, under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), a 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan initiative which sought to engage 370,000 youth in agricultural production of 13 agricultural commodities. Hence, Afritropic established greenhouses in the farm settlements at Mbiri, Ika North East LGA, at Kpakiama, Bomadi LGA and Deghele, Sapele LGA. Focusing on crop production, livestock and aquaculture, the state also invested in Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES and partnered with the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD) to the tune of N1bn in counterpart funding.

In December 2025, while being hosted by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the governor reeled out some of his successes in that regard. Oborevwori said that a "a total of 203,204 persons have so far been empowered with business support packages" under the D-CARES scheme.

"Another set of 5,426 persons received cash grants under the MORE Grant Scheme for petty traders, artisans, and female entrepreneurs, while 6,000 farmers were empowered with agricultural inputs to boost agricultural production in the state," Oborevwori said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have also distributed fertilizers to farmers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state in support of our drive to grow the family economy and ensure food security for our people." Why won't Delta farmers smile and be happy?

In the healthcare sector, over two million Deltans have embraced the state's health insurance scheme. With an annual premium of N7000 annually and access to 560 public and private hospitals in the state, it is a win-win for everyone. And in July 2024, the Director-General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Isaac Akpoveta, revealed that the scheme had paid "the bills of over 300 Cesarean Sections (CS) monthly at the cost of over N500,000 but it has been a silent activity of the government that people are not aware of."

While keeping to the spirit of the MORE theme, Oborevwori's administration has continued to churn out projects after projects in different sectors and facets of human life. And the governor has been steadily earning the trust and confidence of Deltans simply based on the fact that they are seeing and appreciating the democracy dividends they are enjoying under his administration.

The lesson that admiration would naturally flow from commitment in service to humanity is what other leaders can learn from Delta's Sheriff.

Eduvie writes from Asaba