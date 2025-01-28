Nigeria: Nig, 9mobile Backs 50 Percent Tariff Hike, Say It Will Boost Service Quality

27 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

Despite the widespread rejection of the 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff that was recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), which promotes usage of the internet in Nigeria and 9mobile, a mobile network operator, have acknowledged NCC's approval for tariff adjustment, allowing telecommunications operators to increase tariffs by 50 per cent with effect from February this year.

In a recent statement issued by NIG, its President, Destiny Amana, said: "While we recognise the economic realities that may have necessitated this decision, it is imperative that this increase translates into a significant and measurable improvement in service delivery. At present, service levels across all networks have been deplorable--with poor signal quality, frequent call drops, and unreliable data services becoming the norm rather than the exception.

If this tariff increase is to be accepted by the public and stakeholders, it must come with a clear commitment from telcos to improve service quality. The NCC, as the industry watchdog, must also ensure strict compliance and transparency, ensuring that no unscrupulous practices are introduced that further burden consumers without corresponding benefits."

He therefore urged NCC to ensure that telcos prioritize service excellence and that the funds generated from the adjustment are reinvested into network expansion, quality enhancements, and infrastructure development.

In another statement issued by 9mobile, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Obafemi Banigbe, emphasised that the tariff adjustment would enable telecoms operators to reinvest in critical infrastructure upgrades and capacity expansion--both of which have been delayed due to financial constraints.

