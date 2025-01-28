Liberia: Utilize Access to Information

Liberia-Varney A. H. Kamara, coordinator of the Liberia Freedom of Information Coalition, stressed the importance of both private and public sectors adhering to the FOI Law. He encouraged the attendees to leverage the law as a tool to improve their communities and contribute to the overall development of Liberia.

The dialogue is part of a broader initiative to promote democratic principles, free media, freedom of expression, peace-building, and participatory governance.

The event attracted participants from various sectors, including media, civil society, women's and youth groups, people with disabilities, and government agencies, all of whom expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity for knowledge-sharing. Many vowed to apply the insights gained to promote better governance and transparency in Liberia.

By reinforcing the importance of the Freedom of Information Act, CEMESP's dialogue underscored how essential access to public information is for fostering an informed and active citizenry, which in turn, is crucial for the health and development of Liberia's democracy.