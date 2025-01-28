Liberia: Lwsc Thinking Big About Rural Piped Water Supply

Liberia-Management of the Liberia Water and Corporation (LWSC) seems to be thinking outside the box in its efforts to restore the country to pre-war piped water glory.

Prior to the civil war which destroyed several national infrastructures, urban cities such as Greenville, Harper, Zwedru and many others enjoyed unprecedented supply of pipe-bone water by the LWSC.

However, the quest of the current management led by Mr. Mouhammed Ali to rejuvenate the rural water system has taken it on a two-week feasibility study tour in South-eastern Liberia.

A release issued recently quoted the management as noting that the initiative is intended to assess the potential for expanding piped water services to key cities in the region, specifically Zwedru, Pleebo, and Greenville

"The objectives of the feasibility study is to identify suitable locations for the construction of a pipe network, evaluate sites for ground water systems and water purification facilities and conduct thorough analyses to ensure the safety and availability of water in the selected areas," the LWSC statement indicated.

The team including Managing Director Ali, Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services Patrick Sandikie and others will also assess local communities for the installation of public kiosks as well as identify public structures in need of water connectivity.

As part of its ambitious plan, the release said LWSC aims to rehabilitate, construct, and modernize water facilities across all fifteen counties in Liberia by the end of 2029.

It added, "This effort follows significant degradation of water infrastructure that occurred during the Liberian civil war, particularly in Zwedru and Greenville, which previously had functioning piped water systems."

The feasibility tour has on one hand sparked hope and optimism among residents in the cities of Greenville and Zwedru for the restoration of piped water services while on the other hand Pleebo residents are hopeful about gaining access to piped water for the first time in Liberia's history.

The LWSC's South Eastern feasibility tour reflects the corporation's commitment to enhancing water accessibility and quality across Liberia. By analyzing existing conditions and exploring opportunities for infrastructure development, the Corporation is taking essential steps toward achieving its operational objectives and improving the quality of life for communities in South Eastern Liberia.