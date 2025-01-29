Nigeria: Many Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

A yet-to-be ascertained number of workers at the construction site of a two-storey building in Ikota, Lekki area of Lagos, have been trapped under the rubble after the structure collapsed.

Two of the victims have reportedly been rescued by emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) and the police.

Eyewitnesses said that most of the victims were construction workers.

They were said to be working in the ill-fated house when the building collapsed around 3pm on Tuesday.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, said the disaster management team of the corps was working with personnel from Eti-Osa Police Division amd other agencies on search and rescue operation.

"A distress call, from concerned residents was received that a two-storey building under construction collapsed, with workers trapped inside, at about 1500hrs around the Ikota axis of Lekki.

"While the search, rescue and recovery operation is ongoing, the Command's personnel at the scene have confirmed, the successful rescue of two persons alive," he said.