Nigeria: 1 Dies, 4 Injured As 2-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

28 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Okojie

At least one person was on Tuesday confirmed dead and four others injured as a two-storey building under construction collapsed at the Northern Vulture Estate on Chevron Drive, Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that one adult male lost his life in the building collapse, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the injured victims, all adult male, were promptly rescued by emergency responders and transported to the hospital for medical attention by LASAMBUS officials.

Although the cause of the building collapse remains unknown as at the time of filing this report, LASEMA confirmed that a full investigation is underway to determine the factors responsible for the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency, in collaboration with other emergency stakeholders, successfully managed the initial rescue operations, saying heavy-duty equipment had been deployed to the site to aid ongoing search and rescue efforts.

