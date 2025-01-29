Nigeria: Peter Obi Makes U-Turn, Says He's Not Against Coalition

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has denied opposing the idea of forming a coalition that would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Obi, who had earlier rejected efforts by other opposition leaders to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, made a u-turn on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

While rejecting the idea, Obi said he won't endorse any coalition if the motive is solely to grab power.

Speaking in Abuja on the sideline of a two-day national conference on Monday, January 27, 2025, the former Governor of Anambra said he's "not interested in any coalition to take power."

But on Tuesday, Obi took to X to clarify his position on the efforts by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders to form a coalition.

He wrote: "I have observed that my honest interview yesterday was misquoted by many media outlets, creating a false narrative that misrepresents my position. Let me set the record straight. I am not against coalition. In truth, I am for it, not for a power grab but to position Nigeria for greatness.

"I have not, and will never advocate for any coalition or alliance that does not prioritise the welfare and progress of the ordinary Nigerian.

"Any discussion about governance must be centred on what it means for everyday Nigerians and how it will address critical issues such as access to quality healthcare and education and pulling people out of poverty.

"Too often in our nation's history, individuals and groups have come together solely for the purpose of taking power for power's sake. Such endeavours, devoid of genuine purpose and vision, have only deepened our challenges, leaving the ordinary Nigerian to bear the brunt of bad governance. This is what I stand firmly against.

"Leadership must be about service, not self-interest. As I have always maintained, the New Nigeria is possible.

"But it requires us to change the way we think about power. It is not about grabbing it; it is about using it responsibly to transform lives and secure a brighter future for generations to come."

