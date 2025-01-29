Nigeria: Seven Times Annie, 2Baba's Love Story Made Us Believe in 'Happily Ever After'

While their marriage has had its share of ups and downs, the news of their separation is shocking, given their history of resilience. Annie and 2Baba's love story is anything but ordinary...

Since Sunday, the internet has been buzzing with the shocking news of Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia's separation.

The announcement has left fans reeling, with many questioning how a love story that once inspired so many could take such a turn.

While their marriage has had its share of ups and downs, the news of their separation still comes as a shock, given their history of resilience. Annie and 2Baba's love story is anything but ordinary. Over the years, they've shown us the raw, imperfect, yet beautiful side of love.

For every struggle, moments have kept us rooting for them. Even with the separation now in the headlines, it's impossible to forget the times when their love made us believe in 'Happily Ever After.' Their enduring love gives us hope that love can prevail even in the face of challenges.

In this article, we spotlight those unforgettable moments, reliving seven moments when Annie and 2Baba reminded us that love can still be beautiful in all its imperfections.

First Meet

Annie Macaulay and Innocent Idibia (2Baba) first crossed paths in 1999 at Even Ezra Music Studio in Lagos, Nigeria. In a 2017 interview with Seriously Speaking, she revealed that she was just 15 years old when they met and was a budding entertainer. 2Baba, aged 24, was already making a name for himself in the music industry. According to her, their meeting was a chance encounter that felt destined, with Annie coming to rehearse and 2Baba working on his music.

In 2Baba's A Very Good Bad Guy biography, Annie recounted their love-at-first-sight moment. She said, "When our eyes met at Even Ezra Studios, I knew we were meant for each other. Innocent is truly extraordinary. Even now, he's the same vibrant, optimistic man, always full of life and unafraid of the future, no matter how little he has."

For Annie, meeting 2Baba felt like finding someone who truly understood her--a connection that laid the foundation for their enduring relationship.

'African Queen'

In 2004, 2Baba released the timeless love anthem "African Queen", a song that would become a cultural phenomenon and cement his relationship with Annie in the public eye. Annie starred in the song's iconic music video, capturing viewers' hearts and embodying the lyrics' essence--a tribute to beauty, love, and devotion.

She told Punch, "For 'Africa Queen,' I have always wanted to be in the modelling industry. We both had no idea the song would change the entire African music scene and its narrative."

The song's success brought their relationship to the spotlight, with fans celebrating them as a symbol of enduring love. Annie's presence in the video wasn't just a role; it was a reflection of the love story they were living. Together, they became the face of an ideal romance amidst the glitz of fame, giving hope to countless admirers.

Proposal

On Valentine's Day 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in a grand yet intimate moment at Club 10, owned by football legend Jay Jay Okocha. Surrounded by friends and family, 2Baba went down on one knee, offering Annie a ring symbolising their journey through love's ups and downs.

The proposal wasn't just about engagement--it was a public affirmation of their love after years of challenges, including 2Baba's relationships with other women. The moment resonated with fans, portraying a couple committed to a future together despite past hurdles. It further solidified their fairy-tale narrative.

Marriage

Annie and 2Baba tied the knot in 2013 with two spectacular ceremonies. The first was a colourful traditional wedding in Annie's hometown, Eket, in Akwa Ibom State, on 8 March 2013, followed by a lavish white wedding in Dubai on 23 March 2013. Both events showcased their love story, cultural pride, and star power.

The weddings were more than just celebrations; they symbolised their resilience and the blending of their lives under the public's watchful eye. From 2Baba dedicating his song "Rainbow" to Annie to the stunning guest list, the events reinforced the narrative of a love story that had endured trials yet thrived.

The Children

The celebrity couple's birthing children became a step further to their bond. In 2008, Annie gave birth to their first child, Isabella, marking a pivotal moment as 2Baba publicly embraced his commitment to their family. They welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

Annie had often stated that her first child for 2Baba was his fifth child.

In January 2015, Annie said she wished she was the mother of all her husband's children in an interview with Motherhood In-style magazine, where she graced the cover for the January edition with her two daughters, Olivia and Isabella Idibia.

Despite the challenges of co-parenting 2Baba's children from other relationships, Annie's social media showcased a warm, loving family life. Their journey as parents added another layer to their narrative, showing how love and determination could build a thriving family despite external pressures.

Vow renewal

In 2022, amidst public marital struggles, Annie and 2Baba renewed their vows on Young, Famous & African. The intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and cast members and their children, symbolised a fresh start and reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

2Baba dedicated the "African Queen" remix to Annie during the renewal, encapsulating their journey of love and resilience. This heartfelt moment shared with the world showcased their determination to overcome challenges and reinforced their belief in a love that endures.

13th Anniversary Celebration

In January 2025, Annie marked 25 years of friendship and 13 years of marriage with heartfelt Instagram posts. She shared clips of their "Detty December" moments, reflecting on their breakup journey, reconciliations, and unwavering love.

Annie expressed her gratitude for their bond and defied critics, declaring that even "devils and witches" couldn't shake their love. Her celebration, filled with throwbacks and heartfelt messages, reminded fans of the strength of forgiveness, growth, and enduring commitment.

Well, for now, these seven moments in Annie and 2Baba's journey were defining moments of their love story and reminded us of love's true power.

With the latest crack that 2Baba revealed has been on for a while, we can't help but hope their love isn't done writing its chapters just yet.