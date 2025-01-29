West Africa: Thousands Rally As Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali Exit Ecowas

Thousands of people rallied Tuesday in Niger and Burkina Faso in support of the withdrawal of their countries from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, which is due to take effect today.

Their imminent departure from the bloc, alongside Mali, has fractured the region and is leaving the ECOWAS grouping with an uncertain future.

The three junta-led countries formally notified ECOWAS of their plan for an "immediate" withdrawal in January 2024, citing the organisation's excessive dependence on France in particular.

Paris has become the common enemy of the three juntas, which now favour partnerships with countries such as Russia, Turkey and Iran.

However, ECOWAS requires one year's notice for the departure to be effective - that deadline falls on Wednesday.

The three Sahelian countries have teamed up to form a separate confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

In Niger, thousands of people led by members of the military regime gathered around a square in the capital Niamey, before heading towards the nearby national assembly.

They chanted slogans hostile to French President Emmanuel Macron as well as other leaders in the region with whom Niger has strained relations, such as Benin, Nigeria or Ivory Coast.

"On January 28, 2024 we announced our exit from ECOWAS with immediate effect. Many thought it was a joke, that we were going to go back on our decision," said Ibro Amadou Bacharou, private chief of staff of Niger's junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.

"This is ending today, there is nothing left between ECOWAS and us," he said.

In Burkina Faso, thousands of people including Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo and other members of the government gathered in Ouagadougou's Nation square.

"Long live AES, down with ECOWAS", a banner read. Another said: "Goodbye hand-tied ECOWAS, long live free AES".

Some protesters also carried flags of the three Sahel countries or that of Russia.

"To cut the cord of imperialism... this will not be done by the tender hands of a midwife, but by an axe," Ouedraogo said.

Rallies were also expected in Mali.

The AES trio are also set to release Wednesday their own common passport and have announced the creation of a 5,000-strong unified army to fight jihadism.