Nigeria: 35% Affirmative Action - Nigeria Ranks 178 Out of 182 Countries

Despite consistent campaigns and advocacy for increased women's political inclusion, Nigeria ranks 178 out of 182 countries regarding female representation in national parliaments. The ranking released by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) revealed that, as of January 2025, only 3.9% of seats in Nigeria's lower house and 2.8% in the upper house are occupied by women.

This is nearly three years since a Federal High Court judgement in 2021 called on the government to enforce 35% representation of women in appointive positions. Despite the successful campaign led by organisations like the Nigerian Women Trust Fund amongst other civil society organisations, Nigerian women continue to wait to implement its highly deserved and long overdue 35% affirmative action.

Civil society organisations and political experts have continued to weigh in demanding the implementation of this judgement to increase women's political inclusion as expectations rise in 2025. Speaking in an interview, Bukky Shonibare, the executive director of Invictus Africa and a very vocal persona in the sector, has called on President Tinubu's government to live up to its promises, ensuring that gender equality is not just a campaign slogan but a guiding principle for governance.

She said, "When judgments are ignored, it erodes public trust in the government and further exposes its lack of political will to address gender inequality."

"It's time for civil society organisations (CSOs) and women's groups to demand accountability.

We must pressure the government to fulfil its commitments and implement the 35% affirmative action.

"President Tinubu made a promising commitment in his manifesto, where he outlined plans to increase women's participation in government to 35%," she recalls. "But the reality has been disappointing. As of October 2024, only 17% of positions in the federal cabinet are held by women--far below the target. It's clear that while the intentions are there, the actions are not."

She said, "Despite incremental progress in some regions, society has yet to fully embrace the idea that women are capable leaders. While there has been a rise in the number of women in political offices, the numbers remain far below what would be considered truly inclusive."

According to Shonibare, the challenge is not just the lack of women in politics but the systemic barriers they face. Cultural biases, financial constraints, and party structures that are not designed with women in mind continue to push women out of the political arena.

When asked what Nigerian women can learn from previous experience in elections to improve their political participation, Shonibare offers a powerful insight: "Power is not given; it's taken." She said fighting to take and maintain power requires strength, courage, and unwavering resolve. "Women must not accept relegation to passive roles in politics. They must demand more than just being used for peripheral activities during campaigns--like running errands or dancing at rallies," she said.

She stresses that women must see themselves as equal players in the political space, not mere tools for someone else's political agenda. "Women need to start claiming space and fighting for it. It's not enough to be a token figure; women must occupy real, influential positions of power."

As Nigeria enters 2025, Shonibare expresses cautious optimism. She expects to see a more proactive effort to encourage women to participate in local elections, especially key council elections in states like Katsina. Shonibare also looks forward to seeing concrete actions from the government and civil society organisations. "The conversation must move beyond just talking about women's participation to ensuring women are not only part of the conversation but at the decision-making table."

Shonibare believes that women's groups can play a pivotal role in shifting the narrative. "Educating society on the importance of women's leadership is crucial. When society recognises that women are key to building a better Nigeria, things will begin to change," she asserts. "Women's groups must help women understand that they can lead and contribute to governance. The idea that a woman's place is only in the home or the kitchen must be dismantled."

She also emphasised the importance of mentorship, especially from male allies, to ensure women are supported in their political aspirations. "We need male allies committed to creating space for women in political structures, not just as 'women leaders,' but as true political leaders."

As a final message to the Tinubu-led government, Shonibare urges immediate action. "The government must eliminate structural barriers like stigmatisation and patriarchy that prevent women from advancing in politics," she says. "A legislative order should be passed to support the promise of 35% representation in government. These actions will show a true commitment to gender equality."

Shonibare is also hopeful about the passage of the special seat bill for women, which has already passed its second reading in the National Assembly. "We are optimistic that this bill will soon become law, ensuring women have a guaranteed space in the political arena."