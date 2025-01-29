Nigeria: One Dead, 4 Rescued, Others Trapped As 2-Storey Building Collapses in Lekki

A building collapsed in Lagos yesterday, leaving one person dead, four rescued, while others are trapped beneath the rubbles.

The building, located at Ikota, Lekki area of Lagos State, was a two-storey affair still under construction.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, among other rescue teams, are still at the scene to rescue trapped victims.

At press time, only one causality could be confirmed in the unfortunate incident.

The four rescued victims, with varying degrees of injuries, were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the cause of the incident had not be ascertained at press time.

The building collpase, according to an eyewitness, occurred at about 4 p.m.

Upon receipt of a distress call, the State Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, directed immediate deployment of disaster management, rescue and recovery operation team ro the scene.

The team, led by the Eti-Osa Divisional Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps David Oyende, synergised with other emergency first responders' teams to commence search, rescue, recovery and evacuation operations.

"The Command's personnel at the scene have confirmed the successful rescue of four persons alive.

"Rescue operation is still ongoing," Keshinro confirmed.

Below are more images from the scene: