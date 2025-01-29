Nigeria: EFCC Recovers N1 Billion Worth of Abuja Land Documents From Fraudsters, Returns Them to Victims

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the documents had been falsified by a network of land fraudsters operating in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday handed over four land title documents recovered from a criminal syndicate to their rightful owners.

The EFCC chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, said the documents had been falsified by a network of land fraudsters operating in Abuja, according to a statement from the commission's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday.

"Our engagement this afternoon is a demonstration of our commitment to synergise and collaborate with the public as an agency to fight corruption, financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.

"We are here to let the public know that this commitment is working and that stakeholders are collaborating with us.

"We are here this afternoon to witness the handing over of title documents to victims of financial crimes in Nigeria. This has been going on for a while, and we want the public to know that there is a need for us to work together as a nation and as a people to ensure that perpetrators of crimes do not get away with crime and the proceeds of their crimes," he said.

Mr Olukoyede explained that the syndicate forged the documents and deprived the rightful owners of their properties.

He said EFCC investigators, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested the fraudsters and recovered the documents for the legitimate owners.

He described the recovery as a product of diligent investigation, which he attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), particularly officials from the Department of Land Administration and Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).

'How land fraud syndicate operates'

Explaining how the syndicate operated, he said investigations led to the discovery of the syndicate in the FCT, who is in the habit of forging signatures of original allottees of land.

"Not only do they forge their signatures, but they also forge their means of identification and passports of the original allottees and go ahead to declare the original title documents missing.

"They then reapply, using forged signatures and identification to obtain new title documents," Mr Olukoyede said.

While lamenting the situation, he assured Nigerians that all land fraudsters operating in the FCT would be brought to justice.

"It is very heartening but encouraging to let Nigerians know that we have arrested quite a number of them.

"As a matter of fact, the people involved in this crime are being prosecuted as we speak.

"What is important is for Nigerians to ensure that they conduct due diligence when carrying out transactions on land, particularly in Abuja, because fraudsters are all over the place.

"This is also a warning to all syndicates out there that the EFCC will come after them. We will not allow them to enjoy the proceeds of their crimes.

"We are working hand-in-hand with the FCT Administration to ensure that these crimes don't go unpunished," he said.

FCT official speaks

In his remarks, the Director of Lands, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, thanked the EFCC for restoring public confidence in the system.

"We have all witnessed the handing over of title documents recovered from people who should not have had them.

"The EFCC has over the years collaborated with us to achieve successes like this. People will do all sorts of things to sabotage the system, but with efforts such as this, they will know that crime does not pay.

"We thank the Commission for what they have done. With this, they are not only helping to fight crime in the country but restoring confidence that people who own properties will ultimately have their papers, regardless of whatever anybody does.

"We know that some of these crimes were perpetrated with the connivance of our staff. Your investigations have revealed some of those involved.

"We encourage you to continue this work and promise to cooperate with you in all your investigations," he said.

He advised Nigerians to desist from attempting to acquire property through fraudulent means, adding that such attempts would inevitably be uncovered and the rightful owners would reclaim their properties.

Victims regain ownership

The EFCC returned four land title documents to their legitimate owners at the meeting on Tuesday.

One of them, Asinobi Ogbuefi, reclaimed the Certified True Copy (CTC) of his allocation for Plot 895, Kaura District, Abuja, valued at over N150 million.

The antigraft agency gave the family of the late Joseph Daze, the title document for Plot 714, Jahi District, Abuja, worth over N400 million.

Also, Nuhu Umar, retrieved the CTC of allocation for Plot 625, Guzape District, Abuja, valued at over N200 million.

Lastly, Omar Bintawa, reclaimed the Right of Occupancy (RofO) for Plot 1167, Katampe Extension, Abuja, worth N250 million.

Appreciation

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Umar thanked the EFCC for its efforts in recovering their properties.

"Let me, on behalf of other recipients, appreciate you and the commission for helping us recover our legitimate lands.

"We are happy. I applied for this land, and it never came to me. I never thought it would be real, but today it has become real, and I now have my land.

"I want to thank you for your effort because it is your effort that made it possible for us to have our land back. I pray to God Almighty to continue to sustain you, guide you, and ensure that you recover more.

"On behalf of other Nigerians, thank you very much," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of four plots of land linked to a land fraud scheme under investigation by the EFCC.

The case involves Homadil Realty Limited and its Managing Director, Bilkisu Aliyu, also known as Rebecca Godwin, accused of forging land documents and illegally selling the plots to unsuspecting buyers.

The interim forfeiture order was issued by a trial judge, Emeka Nwite, on 20 December, following an ex parte application dated 11 December, filed by the EFCC.

The affected properties include Plot 4022, Guzape District Cadastral Zone A09, and Plots 1861, 1862, and 1863 in Cadastral Zone B07 Katampe, Abuja.